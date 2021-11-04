Capes opens enrollment for digital teaching course

The registration period for the course starts today (4). online Training for Digital Teaching in Network, promoted by the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes), the State University of Maranhão (Uema) and the Open University of Portugal (Uab-PT). There are 10 thousand vacancies and registrations go on until the 16th of November. They may, however, close before that date if all vacancies are filled.

The course is aimed at teachers, students and other education professionals. Classes are scheduled for the period from November 22nd to December 17th. The purpose of the course is to train participants to conduct educational processes using digital technologies.

The training will allow participants to discuss different pedagogical models and analyze communication and interaction processes. In addition, they will be able to develop activities in digital teaching and learning environments and use digital platforms and technologies from an educational perspective.

Access the Capes page for information about the application process.

