Carille faces its biggest victim in classics amid the taboo of Santos – 04/11/2021

Facing Palmeiras has been a sign of storm for Santos in recent times. But at least this time, Peixe has a strong ally even before the start of the derby, next Sunday (7), at 4 pm, in Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Fábio Carille was a traditional executioner of Verdão, considering the time the coach led Corinthians from 2017 to 2019.

In his victorious spell at Corinthians, which earned him a three-time championship in São Paulo and a Brazilian title, Carille only lost one game in nine played against Palmeiras. The retrospective, which still has seven wins and one draw, represents 81.5% of the points played. It was by far the coach’s best performance in his state classics.

Carille’s success story against Palmeiras began at the beginning of his career at Parque São Jorge. In a game valid for the classification phase of Paulista, Corinthians won 1-0, with a goal by Jô, at the end of the match. The clash was famous because of a refereeing error in the expulsion of defensive midfielder Gabriel at the end of the first half because of a foul he had not committed. The real perpetrator of the infraction had been Maycon.

As a result, Corinthians made the second best campaign of the first phase and went for the title. They overcame Botafogo-SP in the quarterfinals, eliminated São Paulo in the semifinals and faced Ponte Preta in the decision. The team from Campinas had dispatched Santos and Palmeiras in the previous phases, but was no match for Timão de Carille, with a defeat by 4-1 on the aggregate scoreboard.

In Brasileirão, Carille faced the archrival twice more in a campaign that led to an unexpected national title. In the first round, at Allianz Parque, they won 2-0. On the way back, at Neo Química Arena, a 3-2 victory practically confirmed the achievement. At the time, Timão had been on a streak of four games without winning and began to suffer pressure from Palmeiras in the lead. One of the emblematic moments of the victory was the celebration of Romero’s goal, in which the Paraguayan striker posed with his teammates in a selfie taken with a smartphone.

The following year was again dominating and with even more controversies in the classic. In the classification phase of the state, Corinthians won by 2-0 in their stadium. The arch-rivals, however, found themselves in the decision that took shape in the courts. In the first game, At Neo Química Arena, Palmeiras won by 1-0, with a goal by Borja. Verdão had the chance to play for a draw at Allianz Parque to win the trophy.

However, he lost right at the beginning of the game with a goal by Rodriguinho. Faced with a closed Corinthians, Palmeiras had difficulties to seek equality until a long confusion occurred. Referee Marcelo Aparecido Ribeiro scored a Ralf penalty on Dudu. After much complaint from the Corinthians, the referee backtracked on the decision thanks to information from the fourth referee. The game continued with a score of 1-0 until the end, and Timão was two-time champion in the penalty shootout.

At the beginning of Brasileirão, Corinthians and Palmeiras met again at Neo Química Arena, and Carille’s team once again got the better of Roger Machado’s, winning 1-0. Carille then left Timão for Al-Wehda, from Saudi Arabia, but returned in 2019 for two more classics with Verdão. He won the first 1-0, by Paulistão, which ended with the third championship against São Paulo. In Brasileirão, they drew 1-1 at home.

Carille’s positive record against Palmeiras contrasts with Santos’ recent failures in the derby. In a record since the beginning of 2018, Peixe won only two of the 14 direct clashes. The first was for the 2018 Paulista semifinal, in which Alvinegro ended up defeated in the penalty shootout, and the second was in October 2019, for the second round of the Brazilian Championship.

During this period, Palmeiras won eight times, and there were four draws. Since the last Santos triumph, the arch-rivals have met six more times, with Verdão’s four triumphs and two draws. The most symbolic game of this sequence was the Libertadores final in 2020, when Palmeiras won 1-0, at Maracanã, in a duel decided with a goal by reserve Breno Lopes in stoppage time.

Changing this scenario, however, is essential for Santos to definitively fix its trajectory in Brasileirão. Peixe won its last two games and needs a new victory to open up more advantage over the relegation zone – at the moment, the difference is five over Sport, the 17th place. For this clash, Carille will count on the return of forward Marinho and defensive midfielder Vinícius Zanocelo, who were suspended. With that, you will have in the field the formation that you consider ideal for the classic.