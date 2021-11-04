Ceará registers five deaths and 298 cases of the Delta variant, says Sesa – Metro

The Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa) confirmed, this Wednesday (3), five deaths and 298 cases of infection by Delta variant coronavirus, in residents and travelers in the state.

Of the nearly 300 cases of the Indian strain, 154 were confirmed in people from male and 144 of women.

Most are between the age groups of the 20 to 49 years old, according to the genomic sequencing carried out by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), in partnership with the Ceará Hematology and Hemotherapy Center (Hemoce) and the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen).

Deaths by Delta variant

Of the five patients who died from complications, all were men aged close to 60 years, detailed the Sesa.

Four of the five victims lived in Fortaleza, three of whom had a recent travel history. The fourth was under investigation by the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs).

The fifth death was an imported case of a Filipino ship crew member from the Asian country.

New cases and deaths

Until the last day of October 7, Sesa counted three deaths and 208 confirmed cases of Covid-19 caused by the Delta variant in Ceará.

This means that, in less than a month, they were registered 90 new cases and others two deaths as a result of Delta.

The three patients who died from complications of the infection were men, aged 41, 45 and 69 years. Two of them lived in Fortaleza, had no travel history and were not vaccinated against the disease.

other strains

In August, the Alfa concern variant (originating from the United Kingdom) was identified in Ceará in a 64-year-old man, resident and coming from the municipality of Governador Valadares (MG). He was vaccinated with two doses and had mild symptoms.

In September, Ceará also confirmed the first cases of the Mu variant (or B.1.621) of the coronavirus. The variant that emerged in Colombia is monitored by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The people from Ceará who had Covid for the Mu strain were two women aged 45 and 47, living in Fortaleza.

Check the list of municipalities with confirmed Delta cases:

Acaraú

Alto Santo

Aquiraz

Aracati

Ararenda

beribe

Camocim

Rattlesnake

Caucaia

Cry

Crateus

Eusebius

Farias Brito

strength

Hidrolandia

Ibiapine

icon

Ipaporanga

Ipu

Ipueiras

iracema

Irauçuba

Itapipoca

jaguaretema

jaguarana

Maracanau

Monsignor Tabosa

New Russians

Paraipaba

Pentecost

Poranga

Quixad

Quixeramobim

Redemption

Russian

St. Benedict

São Gonçalo do Amarante

Sobral

North board

monkfish

Taua

Tianguá

Umirim