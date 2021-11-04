Cearense who identified an asteroid cows to buy equipment

With a notebook borrowed from her friend, Maria Larissa Paiva, 16, managed to identify an asteroid through a NASA program. From the interior of Ceará, the amateur Astronomy student dreams of continuing to learn and, mainly, teaching astronomy to elementary school students in the communities of Pires Ferreira, where she lives.

However, Larittrix’s family (as the amateur astronomer is known) cannot afford the necessary equipment for the career. The father Iranildo de Paiva, 42, works in a municipal school and the mother, Maria do Socorro, 39, takes care of the house and is a cosmetics retailer. Therefore, the teenager was invited by the Só Vaquinha Boa project to launch an online cow.

The goal is to raise BRL 15 thousand to buy one notebook able to run asteroid hunting software and a telescope and lens for public observations with the population of Pires Ferreira. “I want to democratize the teaching of astronomy for the Piresferreirense population and help them win awards and prominence in programs and the Olympics”, says Larittrix, in the introductory text of the vaquinha.

The cow runs until the end of November 2021 and, until the publication of this article, only collected 5% of the stipulated amount. It is possible to participate with any value starting from one real, transferring by Pix, by credit card or paying by bank slip. Access the kitty here.

Larissa participated in June this year the NASA Asteroid Hunt project, facilitated by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MCTI) in Brazil. Through it, the astronomer identified a new asteroid, which is now undergoing the process of numbering and cataloging by the Minor Planet Center (in Portuguese, Center for Minor Planets), at Harvard. The process takes three to five years to complete, but when it is completed, she will be able to name the celestial object.

“I’m thinking about discovering more asteroids, if this campaign works now. But as I only have one asteroid, I’ve already thought about naming it Larittrix or honoring my grandmother, who is no longer here, grandmother Mundinha. She tried, at least, inspire my curiosity, even though I don’t know anything, just knowing the name of the Três Marias, my favorite constellation”, he shares to THE PEOPLE.

