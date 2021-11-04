Celine Dion can no longer walk or move, says magazine

Celine Dion (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

The singer



Celine Dion



, 53, had to cancel a series of shows he would do in November to take care of his health. According to family members interviewed by Here magazine, she was no longer able to walk due to “severe and persistent muscle spasms” that have recently worsened.

“She can no longer get out of bed, move or walk. She suffers from pain in her legs and feet that paralyze her. She is very weak and has lost a lot of weight,” said one of the sources consulted by the publication.

“It’s a disease that can require a long convalescence. If things don’t improve, she could be away for several months or even a year. Because her symptoms are more worrying than expected,” he added.

According to information from the site, Cline would perform in Las Vegas, in the United States, starting on November 5th. However, on October 19, she spoke on Instagram: “My heart is broken by this situation. My team and I have been working on our new show for eight months and not being able to take the stage in November saddens me beyond words.” , he wrote.

Through an official statement, the singer’s team explained that the famous singer has been suffering “severe and persistent muscle spasms”, located in the legs and feet.



Claudette



, her sister, reported that the singer’s health problem would be related to “the steep stage on which she performed” at Caesars Palace.

“What’s happening to her is painful. But there’s nothing serious, otherwise she would have told me. Cline doesn’t hesitate to confide in and ask me for advice when something’s wrong. She’s worked hard for this comeback. It’s always the same: she terribly demanding of herself. Her body said ‘stop,'” declared Claudette, also referring to the effects of pre-menopause on the artist.