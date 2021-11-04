‘Céline Dion can’t get out of bed or walk anymore,’ says a relative of the singer

Singer Céline Dion’s situation has gotten complicated in the last few days, to the point of having canceled concerts that she would do in Las Vegas

Singer Céline Dion, acclaimed in the 1990s, especially after the success of the theme of the movie Titanic, is facing a serious health problem. According to a relative of the artist, “she is not able to walk or get out of bed”. Céline even postponed a show in Las Vegas, USA, because she is suffering from “persevere and persistent muscle spasms”.

She was no longer able to rehearse, but now the problem has become more serious, according to the family member who chose not to identify herself.

“She can no longer get out of bed, can’t move, can’t walk. She suffers from pain in her legs and feet that paralyzes her. She is very weak and has lost a lot of weight,” the source told “Here” magazine.

“It is an illness that can require a long convalescence. If things don’t improve, she may be away for several months or even a year. Because its symptoms are more worrying than expected”, he added.

The singer would perform at the newly built Resorts World Theater this month and in January and February of next year. In an Instagram post, Céline Dion said she was “heartbroken”.

“TWe’ve been working on our new show for the past eight months, and not being able to open in November saddens me beyond words. Now I have to focus on improving. I want to overcome this as soon as possible”, published the singer.

Céline said the doctors are evaluating her and studying the treatment. However, symptoms prevented her from participating in rehearsals for the new show. The tour “Courage World Tour” would be the first without the manager-husband René Angelil. He died of cancer in 2016.

It is expected that she will resume work only from March of next year.