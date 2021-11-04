Central do Apito: there is irregularity by Atlético-MG in a move that led to a penalty against Grêmio | brazilian series a

Grupo Globo referee commentator Janette Arcanjo pointed out an irregularity in the bid that led to the decisive penalty for Atlético-MG’s victory by 2-1 over Grêmio on Wednesday night, at Mineirão, in a late game of the 19th round of the Brasileirão.

In the 28th minute of the second half, Nacho Fernández took a free kick, and the ball hit Campaz’ arm, which formed the Tricolor barrier already inside the penalty area. The referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira consulted the bid in the VAR and scored a penalty against Galo. Vargas converted and replaced the championship leader in advantage in the match, which so far was tied.

But Janette called attention to another action in the play that should have nullified the penalty. According to her, the presence of the forward Savarino, from Atlético-MG, at the barrier, was irregular.

– In the penalty marked with a touch of the hand by Campaz, we can see that at the barrier there is an Atlético player, Savarino, who should have been a meter away. So, in this case, it would be an indirect free kick in favor of Grêmio, something that was not noticed either by the VAR team or by the refereeing inside the field – said the commentator at Central do Apito.

1 of 1 Free kick resulted in a penalty for the Rooster — Photo: Playback / Premiere Free kick resulted in a penalty for the Rooster — Photo: Playback / Premiere

The 2-1 victory took Galo to 62 points, now 10 ahead of Palmeiras, second in the Brasileirão table. Grêmio, on the other hand, remains second to last, with 26, to seven of Bahia, the first team outside the relegation zone.