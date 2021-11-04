Chamber approves the base text of the PEC dos Precatórios, with a workaround in the spending ceiling

× Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

After a day of intense meetings, agreements and threats, the Chamber of Deputies recently approved, in the first round, the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios with 312 votes in favor and 144 against. The text postpones the discharge of court sentences and creates a workaround in the spending ceiling to enable the payment of an Auxílio Brasil of R$400.

The vote on the highlights of the text and the second round has not yet been scheduled by the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). But the trend is for them to occur this Thursday or Tuesday next week.

The proposal opens up a fiscal space of R$91.6 billion in the budget, according to the Ministry of Economy. Of this total, R$ 47 billion derive from the cap on spending and the remaining R$ 44.6 billion from the postponement in the payment of court-ordered debts. In addition to using these resources to fund Auxílio Brasil, lawmakers hope to increase the electoral fund from R$ 2 billion to R$ 5 billion and direct R$ 16 billion to the so-called rapporteur amendments.

In the case of the expenditure ceiling, the current rule determines that the expenditure of each year must be limited to that of the previous year, corrected for accumulated inflation between July and June. By the proposal of the rapporteur Hugo Motta, the rule will take into account the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated between January and December.

This workaround took four secretaries of the Ministry of Economy resigning.

The text also authorizes the installment payment of debts from the municipalities’ social security contributions, maturing until October 31, 2021, including those previously paid, within a maximum period of 240 months.

In the case of court orders, the proposal creates a spending ceiling for these legal debts. With this, of the BRL 89 billion planned for 2022, BRL 39.8 billion will be paid — almost BRL 50 billion will be postponed to the following years. Also, there will be a queue of creditors.

Calls will be paid first in 2022 Small Value Requisition (RPV), debts of up to R$66 thousand. Then the debts to the elderly and people with serious illnesses.

After an agreement of leaders, the rapporteur included among the priorities the discharge of debts from the Maintenance Fund and Development of Elementary Education and Appreciation of Teaching (Fundef). Under the proposal, 40% must be paid in 2022, 30% in 2023 and another 30% in 2024.

Those who do not qualify can still make an agreement to receive the amount at once, with a 40% discount. Another option is to receive a 15% portion in cash and the remainder divided into nine annual installments. The agreements will be regulated by the National Council of Justice (CNJ) and will be made in specific courts for this purpose.

Thanks to this change in the text in the final stretch of negotiations, PDT deputies and union representatives passed to be manifested in favor of the PEC, a situation that revolted parliamentarians from other opposition acronyms such as the PT, PSB and PCdoB, whose benches were instructed to vote against the PEC.

As we have shown, it also weighed in favor of voting, regimental pedaling, promises and threats to congressmen. Last minute, Lira changed the Chamber’s bylaws to allow deputies on special mission to have the right to vote in plenary and promised to facilitate the access to so-called rapporteur amendments to the parliamentarians who supported the proposal.

In addition, the president of the PP, Ciro Nogueira, threatened to withdraw the party fund of deputies against the PEC and the federal government said it would replace the military who are in command posts in the States. and handing over the positions to deputies of the Centrão.

More news