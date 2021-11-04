Check out the result of the Mega-Sena 2425 this Wednesday; prize is BRL 65 million

posted on 11/03/2021 7:55 PM / updated on 11/03/2021 8:31 PM



Time to see if luck has chosen you! – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Wednesday night (3/11), four lotteries: Quina’s 5696 contests; 2363 of Lotofácil; 2425 of the Mega-Sena; the 2232 of Lotomania and the 165 of the Super Seven. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

Mega-Sena

The darling of the night, Mega-Sena, which has the expected prize of R$ 65 million, had the following dozen drawn: 10-31-38-46-49-54.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$3.9 million, had the following numbers drawn: 01-51-52-62-80.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 01-12-16-20-21-30-31-33-35-46-47-48-58-60-61-68-77-78-80-96.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-08-11-12-13-14-15-20-21-22-24-25.

super seven



With an expected prize of BRL 700 thousand, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 3

Column 2: 6

Column 3: 4

Column 4: 3

Column 5: 4

Column 6: 4

Column 7: 3

