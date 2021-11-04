Chile: polls indicate victory for the left in the 2nd round

On November 21st, Chile will go to the polls and should be divided between the left and the extreme right.

Right now, candidate José Antonio Kast, from the far-right Republican Party, and Gabriel Boric, from the left-wing Social Convergence, are technically tied.

According to the Pulso Ciudadano institute, which published a poll this Sunday (31), Kast has 26.5% of the votes, and Boric 25%. In third place is the Christian Democratic senator Yasna Provoste, with 12.1%.

However, at this time Antonio Kast, who was nicknamed the “Chilean Bolsonaro” because of his anti-LGBT positions, would lose in the second round: Boric appears with 42.9% and Kast with 36.8%.

Another survey, also released on Sunday, points to a similar scenario. According to the survey by Plaza Pública Cadem, Kast appears with 23% of the votes and Boric with 20%.

In turn, research released by Instituto Activa shows a tie between Kast and Boric in the first round and an advantage of 6 points from the left over the far right in the second round.

The institute shows that, at this moment, Boric has 32.9% of the voting intentions, and Kast has 32.8%.

If the second round were today, Boric would have 42.9% and Kast 36.8%.

The second round takes place on December 19th.

