China calls US report on nuclear arsenal ‘manipulation’ – International

Beijing — The Chinese government has classified a “manipulation” as a Pentagon report released on Wednesday, 3, which warns of a faster-than-expected expansion of the Asian country’s nuclear arsenal.

“The document released by the US Department of Defense, like other similar ones before, it ignores the facts and is full of prejudices”, said the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Wenbin.

The ruler also accused Washington of “inflating the thesis of China as a nuclear threat” and, refuting the content of the report, precisely named the United States as “the world’s greatest source” of concern regarding this issue.

The Pentagon document estimates that China can now launch missiles armed with nuclear warheads from land, sea and air. “China is investing in and expanding the number of its land, sea and air nuclear launch pads and building the infrastructure needed to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces,” said the Department of Defense.

This means that the Asian country “possibly has already established a nuclear triad” of launch systems and is “increasing its capacity to produce and separate plutonium through the construction of fast breeding reactors and reprocessing facilities”.

According to the U.S, the Chinese could have 700 nuclear warheads in 2027 and reach 1,000 in 2030, an arsenal two and a half times larger than that predicted by the Pentagon just a year ago.

The assessment appears in the annual report that the Pentagon submits to Congress on Chinese military development.

Even if it reaches 1,000 nuclear warheads, the Chinese arsenal would be far from equaling that of the United States and Russia, which together possess more than 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons: 5,550 in the US and 6,255 in Moscow, according to data from the International Research Institute for the Peace of Stockholm (Sipri)./AFP