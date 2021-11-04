China has biggest covid-19 outbreak since disease discovery | Health

Disclosure/Chinese Government Chinese face new outbreak of covid-19

Even with the zero tolerance policy for covid-19 cases, China is fighting a new outbreak of the disease – the biggest since its discovery, in December 2019, in the city of Wuhan.

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, more than 600 locally transmitted cases of the infection have been detected in 19 of the 31 Chinese provinces since the start of the new wave.

Since yesterday, the country’s National Health Commission has confirmed 93 cases. With the moving average of infections on the rise, authorities are likely to tighten restrictions further, focusing mainly on travel.

In Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, authorities have already ordered schools to close for the next three days. In Chongqing, the government has started a mass testing program, and in the capital Beijing, the sale of train tickets is suspended.

food stock

The Chinese government instructed citizens to stock up on essential survival items in case they needed it – the authorities, however, did not mention the disease.

The death rate per million inhabitants in the country is one of the lowest in the world: 3; compared to 2,834 in Brazil and 2,305 in the United States. According to Johns Hopkins University, 4,849 people died.