China has high Covid-19 cases ahead of Communist Party meeting

The number of new Covid-19 cases broadcast locally in China has reached a nearly three-month high, and it is believed that tougher restrictions will be put in place in the capital Beijing ahead of a major meeting of senior Communist Party members next week.

The National Health Commission confirmed this Wednesday (3) 93 new local symptomatic cases until November 2, more than the 54 the previous day and the highest daily figure since August 9 – the peak of the last major outbreak in the country.

Beijing reported nine new local infections, the biggest daily increase it has witnessed this year.

While daily new cases in Beijing since late October have remained modest compared to those outside China, the country’s zero tolerance policy translates into imposing strict measures to curb the spread of the virus at any cost.

Temperature measurements are taken at the entrances to shopping malls, supermarkets, hotels, cinemas and subway stations, and legions of employees check the health codes on the cell phones of visiting individuals.

Restrictions on movement of people

Beijing officials are also urging residents to avoid traveling outside the city, delay weddings, simplify burial ceremonies and cut down on non-essential meetings.

Of flights scheduled on Wednesday at Beijing’s Daxing Airport, 60.4% were canceled by the morning, as were 49.8% of flights from Beijing Capital International Airport.