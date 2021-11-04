China urges people to stock up on food amid new covid outbreak – International

In the midst of a new outbreak of Covid-19, faced by the authorities with extreme rigor, the government of China asked that its citizens stock essential products in their homes and that local authorities be vigilant to ensure the supply of food in their regions.

Beijing called on the Chinese to “store a certain amount of basic necessities to meet daily needs and emergencies” in a statement from the Ministry of Commerce, published on Monday night. The text does not explain, however, the reason for the indication or whether the country is at risk of going through a period of food shortage.

The same statement urges local Chinese authorities to facilitate agricultural production and pay attention to supply chains by monitoring meat and vegetable stocks, keeping prices stable – vegetables have risen in price recently, following floods in early summer. Northern Hemisphere disrupt production.

According to German news agency Deutsche Welle, the announcement sparked fears on Chinese social networks that the move could have been triggered by heightened tensions with Taiwan. In posts, users reported that many people rushed to stock up on rice, cooking oil and salt, while the local press even published lists of recommended goods to stock up at home, including cookies, instant noodles, smoothies and flashlights. The government’s response came on Tuesday, 2, through a publication in the newspaper Economic Daily, connected to Chinese Communist Party, who stated that the aim of the directive was to ensure that citizens would not be taken by surprise if there was a lockdown in their region.

At the height of the country’s covid-19 epidemic in early 2020, Chinese supply chains were disrupted by quarantines and the blocking of many roads.

Although the number of cases in the country is very low compared to the rest of the world, the Chinese government has taken a zero tolerance approach to the virus. The new outbreak, currently being fought by the government, was motivated by the appearance of 92 cases of covid-19 in the country (which has about 1.4 billion inhabitants).

An example of the rigor of Chinese authorities can be demonstrated by the closing of the Shanghai Disneyland amusement park after the detection of a case of covid-19. According to state media, the woman visited the park and tested positive for the disease after returning home to a neighboring province. About 34,000 people were tested before leaving the park, according to the Shanghai City Hall, after confirming the positive case./ With information from AFP