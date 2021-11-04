China’s nuclear threat ‘growing fast’ says Pentagon – International

THE China is expanding its nuclear weapons capabilities faster than previously believed, warned the Pentagon in a report released this Wednesday, 3.

“The People’s Republic of China aims to have at least 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, exceeding the pace the Defense Department projected in 2020,” the US defense summit said in the latest edition of an annual report delivered to Congress. The document also cites China’s construction of at least three nuclear silos, saying they will store “hundreds” of new intercontinental ballistic missiles.

“China is investing in and expanding the number of its land, sea and air nuclear launch pads and building the infrastructure needed to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces,” said the Department of Defense. This means that China “possibly has already established a nuclear triad” of launch systems and is “increasing its capacity to produce and separate plutonium through the construction of fast breeding reactors and reprocessing facilities”.

The Pentagon’s new estimate of 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030 – including 700 ready to launch as early as 2027, which could be immediately assembled into multiple missiles – is based on an assessment of their production capacity.

The prognosis still keeps the US way ahead in the nuclear count, with 3,750 warheads. However, China’s modernization of nuclear forces raises questions about the country’s ultimate intentions, according to a top US defense official who spoke to Bloomberg on Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

The publication of the report, entitled “Military and Security Developments Engaging the People’s Republic of China,” comes as Washington is on the alert for Chinese military modernization and rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The defense official who spoke to Bloomberg said the report was based on last year’s developments and does not directly address recent military tensions between the US and China, including repeated incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone and reports of that China tested a hypersonic missile.

The Army General and President of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, Mark Miley, warned in an interview with Bloomberg that aired last week that China’s test of hypersonic systems – including one that was launched into orbit – was close to a “Sputnik moment” for the U.S. The technology, if perfected, could be used to send nuclear warheads across the South Pole, bypassing American anti-missile systems in the Northern Hemisphere.

China has repeatedly accused the US of exaggerating the threat posed by the People’s Liberation Army’s modernization program. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, told reporters that the US should stop “perceiving China as an imaginary threat” when he was asked about Milley’s comments.

Chinese officials have also said their buildup of nuclear weapons is purely defensive and, in the past, have pointed to their public commitment to “not use first,” a time-honored nuclear weapons policy.

Still, China’s leaders urged the country to step up its effort to create a first-world army. In comments to a military conference last week, the president Xi Jinping urged China to “break new ground” in weapons development, adding that the nation must create a “new situation” to support the production of weapons and military equipment.

Part of China’s urgency stems from its desire to dissuade outside powers – especially the US – from intervening if Beijing uses force to fulfill its position in cases like Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory.

“The People’s Liberation Army has presented, and is developing, resources to provide options for China to try to deter, deter or, if ordered, defeat third-party intervention during a large-scale campaign as a Taiwan contingency,” said the Pentagon report.

The document also detailed the expanding range of Chinese military equipment. The so-called “anti-access capabilities” of its long-range anti-ship missiles have already focused on the “First Chain of Islands,” stretching from Japan to Taiwan and the Philippines, to keep US aircraft carriers and other forces at bay.

Now, China’s military is reaching further, according to the Pentagon, to reach the so-called “Second Chain of Islands,” a maritime strip that includes Guam, where the US has an important base, and Palau, where US officials expressed interest in establishing a larger military presence.

“China is beginning to field significant resources capable of conducting operations in the region and is looking to strengthen its capabilities to reach further in the Pacific Ocean and across the globe,” the report says.

The Pentagon also echoed earlier assessments that China is seeking to expand its military footprint abroad. In addition to its current base in Djibouti, China has considered bases in countries such as Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola and Tajikistan, the report said./ BLOOMBERG AND NYT