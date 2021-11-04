Chinese province wants 1-year maternity leave to encourage couples to have children | World

The Chinese province of Shanxi – in the north of the country – is considering offering a one-year maternity leave to encourage young couples to have children.

For this, the regional government started this Wednesday (3) a public consultation on the subject that also considers a 30-day paternity leave.

Shanxi province currently provides for the removal of pregnant women and women who gave birth for a maximum of 168 days (about six months).

China turns authorization for couples to have up to three children into law

Why Chinese women don’t want to get pregnant despite the end of the one-child policy

one-child policy

China abandoned the one-child policy, adopted in the 1970s, five years ago. In August, the country regulated a permit for three children to try to increase population growth.

Since the law passed in mid-year, 14 provinces, including Shanxi, have changed local family planning rules or are seeking public opinion on the issue, according to Reuters.

The birth rate has been falling in the country since 2017, even with the relaxation in 2016 of the one-child policy.

Demographers warn that China may register the same phenomenon as Japan and South Korea, which suffer from an excess of elderly people compared to the number of young people and workers.

The rate dropped to 10.48 per thousand inhabitants in 2019, the lowest level since the founding of Communist China in 1949. There were 14.65 million births.

In 2020, the year marked by the beginning of the new coronavirus pandemic, the number of births dropped even more, to 12 million.