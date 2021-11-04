Chinese tennis star accuses Communist Party official of sexual assault, Censored | World

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai celebrates after beating American Venus Williams in the first round of the China Open tennis in Beijing on October 3, 2016. One of China’s biggest tennis stars, Peng has accused a top politician, the former vice runner -Premier Zhang Gaoli, of forcing her to have sex, published details of the relationship between the two on social networks and was censored. — Photo: Fred Dufour/AFP
One of China’s biggest tennis stars, Peng Shuai accused a senior Chinese Communist Party politician, former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, of forcing her to have sex.
The accusation of the tennis player, former leader of the world doubles ranking and champion at Wimbledon and Roland Garros in the category, was eliminated from her official account on the social network Weibo, the “Chinese Twitter”.
Censorship of information that displeases the Chinese government is recurrent in the country, and all references to the case disappeared from social networks this Thursday (4).
Zhang Gaoli was one of China’s most powerful politicians between 2013 and 2018, when he served as deputy prime minister, and is considered close to the country’s current prime minister, Li Keqiang.
The then director of the IMF, Christine Lagarde. applauds then Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli’s speech at the opening of the 2015 China Development Forum — Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters
Although the publication has disappeared from Weibo, screenshots circulating on the internet show the 35-year-old tennis player’s account.
Social network data indicates that Peng posted something on Tuesday (2) to her account and the message had more than 100,000 views, but the post is no longer available.
Since then, there have been no more publications by the athlete or a public response from Zhang.
Censorship also blocked any mention of the topic, and search engines do not show results for the names Peng and Zhang in the country.
In the message shared in the screenshots, Peng denounces the sexual assaults after the end of the relationship and says she was “very scared”. “At first I rejected it and kept crying.”
The tennis player also says that she had a relationship with the politician until recently and that Zhang’s wife knew about the affair.
“Even if it’s no more than throwing an egg against a wall, I – courting disaster like a moth drawn to a flame – will explain the facts of what happened,” Peng wrote.
