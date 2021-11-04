Chinese tennis star accuses former Communist Party leader of sexual harassment

The explosive internet accusation with the hashtag #MeToo (movement against sexual harassment) of a Chinese tennis star against a former state leader has been squelched by general censorship. Authorities rushed to eliminate any mention of a politically sensitive scandal that reverberated on the Chinese Internet.

Peng Shuai, 35, a Wimbledon and Roland Garros doubles champion, accused retired Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli on Tuesday of pressuring her to have sex, according to footage from a post deleted from the account Peng’s check on Weibo, a Chinese social network similar to Twitter.

THE CNN was unable to independently verify the authenticity of the post and contacted Peng to comment on the case, as well as the Information Office of the State Council of China, which handles press inquiries for the central government.

In the post, which looks like an open letter to Zhang, she claims a relationship for an intermittent period of at least 10 years. Peng says she opened her heart to him.

“Why did you have to come back to me, take me to your house to force me to have sex with you? Yes, I had no evidence, and it was simply impossible to have evidence,” she wrote.

“I couldn’t describe how disgusted I was, and how many times have I wondered if I’m still a human? I feel like a walking corpse. Every day I was acting, who am I truly?”

THE CNN he was unable to contact Zhang, 75, who served on the Politburo Standing Committee of the Communist Party, the country’s supreme leadership body, from 2012 to 2017 during Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s first term in office. He retired as deputy prime minister in 2018.

In China, the top leaders of Zhang’s position remain inaccessible and private even after retirement, making it virtually impossible to find him to comment on this story.

China’s #MeToo movement has already targeted academics, NGO workers and celebrities – with mixed results. But this is the first time it has reached the highest levels of the Communist Party.

“We must realize how remarkable it is for Peng Shuai to choose to speak. Few people would have the courage to do that, because it could come at the expense of their safety and their family,” said Lv Pin, a prominent Chinese feminist now living in New York.

To heighten political sensitivity, the scandal also came just days before a crucial meeting of party elites in Beijing, which is expected to pave the way for Xi Jinping’s third term.

Censorship

As Peng’s allegations rocked the internet, the censorship began with a speed and ferocity never seen in any of the country’s previous #MeToo cases.

His long post, published shortly after 10 pm on Tuesday, was deleted in less than 30 minutes. Screenshots initially circulated widely on social media and private chat groups, but were soon censored as well, along with other posts discussing the case.

Peng’s verified account, which has more than half a million followers, remained on Weibo until Wednesday night. But it was blocked from polls. All comment sections on her previous posts have also been closed.

In a sign of an unprecedented level of censorship, even a Weibo talk page on tennis was closed for comment. And obscure references to the scandal have also been removed.

On Douban, China’s IMDB-like movie review site, the page of the Korean romance TV show “The Prime Minister and Me” was censored after users discussed Peng’s case in its review section.

The quick and thorough censorship contrasts sharply with the response to other recent #MeToo cases, such as the rape allegations against Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu.

This scandal gained momentum on social media, dominating the top trending topics on Weibo for days, as state media blazed a trail, berating Wu for his moral decay.

Wu was later arrested on suspicion of rape. Before being arrested, Wu denied the charges in his personal Weibo account. His company said it was taking legal action against his accuser, calling the allegations “malicious rumours.”

Soon after, the government unleashed a strong crackdown on the entertainment industry, canceling a series of “misbehaving celebrities”.

The claims

Peng said in her post that she first had sex with Zhang more than 10 years ago, when Zhang was serving as head of the Communist Party in Tianjin, a coastal city southeast of Beijing. But Zhang broke off contact after being promoted to the Politburo Standing Committee in Beijing, according to the post.

The text did not explain the circumstances of their first sexual contact.

Then one morning about three years ago, after Zhang retired, the post alleges that Peng was suddenly invited by him to play tennis in Beijing. Later, she writes, Zhang and his wife brought Peng back to their home, where Peng claimed she was pressured to have sex with Zhang.

“That afternoon I didn’t agree at first and cried all the time,” wrote Peng. After having dinner with Zhang and his wife, and after much persuasion from Zhang, she relented, according to the post.

Like Zhang, his wife Kang Jie remains protected by the government and has not been reached for comment.

“I was panicked and scared, and I agreed with my feelings for you seven years ago,” the post said.

Peng said he then had an extramarital relationship with Zhang, but suffered “many injustices and insults.” She claimed they had a fight last week, and Zhang refused to find her and disappeared.

Peng said she had no evidence to back up her allegations and said Zhang was always afraid that she would register things.

“I know that to someone of your eminence, Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli, you said you weren’t afraid. But even if it’s just me, like a moth flying in flames, courting self-destruction, I would tell the truth about us,” she wrote.

THE CNN cannot independently verify Peng’s claims.

Information about the personal lives of senior Chinese officials is often shrouded in secrecy, and even some of the most basic biographical information is considered taboo. Under Xi, however, the alleged extravagances and misdeeds of some disgraced officials involved in his anti-corruption campaign were widely publicized, providing a rare window into their private lives.

“A truly remarkable woman”

Despite the censorship, many social media users expressed support for Peng, often in vague terms.

“How desperate and helpless she must have been,” posted a popular tennis blogger with over 200,000 followers.

“I don’t know what else I can say besides praying she’s safe. We accept by default that this incident will disappear from the internet – the post will disappear, the account will disappear, justice will disappear; only the pain that torments the victim won’t go away, only the fear of the next victim won’t go away,” said another comment.

Both posts were later deleted.

Survivors of sexual assault have long faced strong stigma and resistance in China, both at the official level and among the public. But in recent years, a growing number of women have rallied around the victims who spoke up as the #MeToo movement gained momentum.

Lv, the feminist activist in New York, said that Peng had gained public sympathy in part because of her success in her professional career.

In 2013, Peng won the Wimbledon doubles championship with his Taiwan partner. In 2014, the duo won the title at Roland Garros. Peng was also a US Open semifinalist.

“She is a truly remarkable woman, the glory of China, a world famous person. Even women like her would be stuck in a difficult situation like this,” said Lv. “This shows how many obstacles Chinese women have to overcome in their quest for equality and independence.”

“Everyone is worried about her. Nobody knows what would happen to her. I think the public’s attention to the case is its greatest protection,” he added.

(Text translated, read original in English here)