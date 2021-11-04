Cielo (CIEL3) profits 111% more in the 3rd quarter; financial transactions rise 8.5%

(Disclosure/Cielo)

SAO PAULO – Cielo (CIEL3) reported net income of R$211.9 million in its balance sheet for the third quarter of this year, a performance 111% above the R$100.4 million reported a year earlier.

According to the company, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$692.8 million, an increase of 44.3% over the same quarter in 2020.

Consolidated net revenue totaled R$ 3.009 billion, an increase of 4.4% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020, while the financial volume of transactions totaled R$ 179.8 billion, an increase of 8.5%.

The Ebitda margin grew 6.3 percentage points in one year, going from 16.7% to 23.0%.

In the period, the financial volume of transactions totaled R$179.8 billion, an increase of 8.5% compared to the R$165.6 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

According to the company, the increase in net revenue “is related to the increase in the volume captured and the average interchange of the arrangement and the increase in rental revenue due to the lower concession of price discounts”.

The company points out, however, that this increase was “partially offset by the price reduction at the parent company, given the competitive scenario, as well as the reduction in the volume of the North American operation (MerchantE) and the reduction in mobile recharge sales in M4U” .

Another highlight is the increase in the cost of services provided: 3.3%, to R$ 2.141 billion. However, operating expenses decreased 27.9%, to R$453.6 million, due to lower administrative, sales and marketing expenses and other net operating expenses.

Unprecedented course “The 7 Secrets of Prosperity” brings together teachings on quality of life and financial health. Make your pre-registration free.

Related