Cielo’s profit more than doubles in the 3rd quarter

THE company of payments Cielo (CIEL3) saw its profit more than double in the third quarter, benefiting from revenue growth in more profitable segments, which increased at a rate far faster than total expenses.

The company controlled by Bradesco (BBDC4) and Bank of Brazil (BBAS3), announced this Wednesday that it had a net profit of 211.9 million reais from July to September, an increase of 111.1% over a year earlier.

“The result benefited from the growth in volumes captured and the expansion of the anticipation of receivables,” stated Cielo in the results report.

In addition, the result of the Cateno division, of Banco do Brasil credit cards, grew 128%, benefiting from the reimbursement of expenses related to the Ourocard payment arrangement.

The volume of payments processed by Cielo in the quarter grew 8.5% year-on-year, boosting net revenue, which grew 4.4%, to 3 billion reais.

At the other end, total expenditures fell by 3.9% to 2.6 billion reais.

With this, the operating result measured by profit before taxes, fees, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled 692.8 million reais, an increase of 44.3%, with the Ebitda margin advancing 6.4 percentage points, to 23%.

See the result below: