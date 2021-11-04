Cielo’s share (CIEL3) shoots up after efforts pay off, but why does this asset still not excite analysts?

SÃO PAULO – The highlight of the Ibovespa’s high this Thursday (4) is for the shares of Cielo (CIEL3) which, after very turbulent quarters, returned to show progress in its numbers, although market analysts remain reticent about how far will this recovery.

The largest acquirer in Latin America reported a net profit of R$ 211.9 million in the balance of the third quarter of this year, a performance 111% above the one registered a year earlier. Amid the good results, at 11:50 am (Brasilia time), assets rose 9.91%, to R$ 2.55.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$692.8 million, an increase of 44.3% over the same quarter in 2020.

Consolidated net revenue totaled R$ 3.009 billion, an increase of 4.4% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020, while the financial volume of transactions totaled R$ 179.8 billion, an increase of 8.5%.

The total volume transacted (TPV) reached R$179.7 billion, an improvement of 8.5% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The number of active customers dropped by 11.1% year-on-year. However, customers in the retail segment, the company’s focus, grew by 6.9% in the same period.

Credit Suisse highlighted that the results were good in the two divisions, Cielo Brasil and Cateno. Bradesco BBI pointed out that Cateno was the highlight of the quarter, with net income of R$128 million, against R$96 million in the second quarter, supported by solid revenue growth of 18.1% in the quarter and a reduction of 35 % in the quarter in operating expenses (mainly related to Ourocard’s lower operating losses). Still on a positive note, volumes also showed good recovery, up 13.8% in the quarter.

Levante Ideias de Investimentos also highlighted that the numbers were slightly higher than expected, showing that the company’s efforts to improve its mix of products and customers and strengthen its cost control has had an effect, albeit with some consequences.

“Cielo, the market leader, has been consistently losing market share. In order to remain competitive, the company had to successively adjust its prices downwards in recent years, the revenue extracted by volume transacted (revenue yield) which reached 1.17% in the first quarter of 2017, dropped to 0.70% this quarter. And the competitive scenario should continue advancing in the coming months”, point out the house’s analysts.

Credit also highlighted that intense competition in the acquiring business and the increase in CDI rates should be persistent obstacles in the coming quarters, even though it already predicted a positive reaction to the result in this session.

Levante also assesses that progress in the open banking schedule should prove to be a major challenge in the coming quarters, bringing competitive advantages to more developed companies from a technology point of view. “That said, despite the results having been a positive surprise, we believe that the company’s technological legacy should make it difficult to gain market share and profitability in the coming years”, he points out.

Bradesco BBI, in turn, assesses that there were operational improvements in its main businesses (Cielo Brasil and Cateno), while it does not see Cielo’s shares with valuation stretched to 6.7 times the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ) expected for 2022, while acknowledging that “the market may require stronger operational improvements for a substantial revaluation to materialize”.

Bank of America points out that Cielo’s valuation looks attractive and profits are heading in the right direction. “However, we argue that resolving the structural issues (dual control group with conflicting interests) is necessary to support a reclassification of shares.”

BBI has a neutral recommendation for the paper, with a target price of R$ 3.90, which represents a potential increase of 68% compared to the previous day’s closing. Neutral recommendations for the asset predominate, as is also the case for Credit (with a target price of BRL 4.80), Bank of America (with a target price of BRL 5.80) and Itaú BBA (marketperform, with a target price of R$5.20).

According to a compilation by Refinitiv, of 13 houses that cover the paper, only 1 recommends buying, 9 recommends staying neutral on paper, while 3 recommend selling, even though the average target price is R$ 4.08, representing a potential a significant appreciation of 76% compared to the previous day’s closing.

