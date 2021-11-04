Ciro Gomes leaves the pre-candidacy for the Presidency ‘on hold’ after the PDT votes in favor of the PEC dos Precatórios

SÃO PAULO – Name of the PDT to run for President of the Republic in 2022, Ciro Gomes said this Thursday morning that he will leave his pre-candidacy “on hold” due to the stance of the party’s bench during the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios in Chamber, this morning. He said he could not “complete with the farce and the Pocketnalist errors”.

On the networks: Internet users criticize the PDT’s vote in favor of Pec dos Precatórios and emphasize that Tabata Amaral voted against

Decisive for the government’s victory this morning, the PDT contributed 15 fundamental votes in favor of the Planalto Palace. Only six deputies, from a bench of 24, voted against the proposal, which passed by a margin of four votes more than the necessary minimum, of 308.

“There are times when life brings us strong negative surprises and poses serious challenges to us. That’s what I feel, at this moment, when faced with the decision of a substantial part of the PDT bench to support the infamous PEC dos Precatório. I only have one way: to leave my pre-candidacy on hold until my party’s bench reassess its position. We have a definitive instrument in our hands, which is the second round vote, to reverse the decision and get back on track.” wrote Ciro on his Twitter profile.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) launched his pre-candidacy in the party. Photo: Roque de Sá/Senate Agency 11/19/2019 The MDB is considering launching the candidacy of Simone Tebet, after the senator drew attention to the Covid CPI Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo 26/06/2021 After annulling the Car Wash convictions, Lula re-established political rights and will be able to run in 2022. Photo: Edilson Dantas President Jair Bolsonaro is increasingly showing himself as a candidate for re-election. On a visit to the Chamber in February, after being cursed by opposition deputies, he replied: “We meet at 22”. Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR Luiz Henrique Mandetta’s performance at the Ministry of Health and the visibility he gained at the time made the Dem consider launching his name in its own candidacy in 2022 Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Third place in the last elections, Ciro Gomes wants to be the option of the left to defeat Bolsonaro in 2022 Photo: Valter Campanato/Agência Brasil / Agência O Globo The governor of São Paulo has placed himself as the center-right option to Bolsonaro, not avoiding the clash with the president, with his eye on 2022 Photo: Fotoarena / Agência O Globo Doria’s plans may run into the articulations of a group of toucans to launch the governor of RS, Eduardo Leite, to the presidency Photo: Gustavo Mansur / Agência O Globo Former mayor of Manaus, Arthur Virgílio Neto is among the politicians who dispute the PSDB caucuses Photo: Disclosure Since leaving the government fighting with the president, the name of former judge Sergio Moro is quoted for 2022 Photo: Fabio Pozzebom / Agência Brasil

He also stated that “social justice and defense of the poorest cannot be confused with corruption, gross clientelism, serious administrative errors, embezzlement, defaults, breaches of contracts and with shocks to the constitutional framework”.

read: Ciro Gomes’ Party decides to win the Bolsonaro government, becomes a target for the left and generates a row

The PDT was convinced to vote in favor of the PEC in the late afternoon of Wednesday, when an agreement was reached with the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), that it would put to vote a bill aimed at the 60% teachers of the category are entitled to these debts, but that will be spread over three years. Even so, the decisive votes of the bench generated a fight in the plenary after the vote. Paulo Ramos (RJ), against the PEC, came out screaming at André Figueiredo (CE), former leader of the bench.

Since the end of the session, the party began to be charged for its posture. PT candidate for the presidency in 2018, Fernando Haddad recalled that, that year, “three of the four PDT candidates for governor who went to the second round declared their vote for Bolsonaro”. He tweeted: “Today, the party signed a check for R$90 billion to make its re-election possible. I don’t know if it can be fixed. Monumental damage.”

On social networks, users ironically associated the PEC dos Precatórios, which limits the payment of a debt for which the government can no longer resort, to Ciro’s proposal in 2018 to pay off consumer debts in the SPC.

In Ciro’s support WhatsApp groups, activists discussed this morning about the position of the federal bench. Some recalled the case of Tabata Amaral, who, then in the PDT, voted in favor of the Social Security reform in 2019 and was persecuted within the caption until he abandoned it this year.