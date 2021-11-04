Ciro Gomes leaves the pre-candidacy for the Presidency ‘on hold’ after the PDT votes in favor of the PEC dos Precatórios

SÃO PAULO – Name of the PDT to run for President of the Republic in 2022, Ciro Gomes said this Thursday morning that he will leave his pre-candidacy “on hold” due to the stance of the party’s bench during the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios in Chamber, this morning. He said he could not “complete with the farce and the Pocketnalist errors”.
Decisive for the government’s victory this morning, the PDT contributed 15 fundamental votes in favor of the Planalto Palace. Only six deputies, from a bench of 24, voted against the proposal, which passed by a margin of four votes more than the necessary minimum, of 308.
“There are times when life brings us strong negative surprises and poses serious challenges to us. That’s what I feel, at this moment, when faced with the decision of a substantial part of the PDT bench to support the infamous PEC dos Precatório. I only have one way: to leave my pre-candidacy on hold until my party’s bench reassess its position. We have a definitive instrument in our hands, which is the second round vote, to reverse the decision and get back on track.” wrote Ciro on his Twitter profile.
He also stated that “social justice and defense of the poorest cannot be confused with corruption, gross clientelism, serious administrative errors, embezzlement, defaults, breaches of contracts and with shocks to the constitutional framework”.
The PDT was convinced to vote in favor of the PEC in the late afternoon of Wednesday, when an agreement was reached with the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), that it would put to vote a bill aimed at the 60% teachers of the category are entitled to these debts, but that will be spread over three years. Even so, the decisive votes of the bench generated a fight in the plenary after the vote. Paulo Ramos (RJ), against the PEC, came out screaming at André Figueiredo (CE), former leader of the bench.
Since the end of the session, the party began to be charged for its posture. PT candidate for the presidency in 2018, Fernando Haddad recalled that, that year, “three of the four PDT candidates for governor who went to the second round declared their vote for Bolsonaro”. He tweeted: “Today, the party signed a check for R$90 billion to make its re-election possible. I don’t know if it can be fixed. Monumental damage.”
On social networks, users ironically associated the PEC dos Precatórios, which limits the payment of a debt for which the government can no longer resort, to Ciro’s proposal in 2018 to pay off consumer debts in the SPC.
In Ciro’s support WhatsApp groups, activists discussed this morning about the position of the federal bench. Some recalled the case of Tabata Amaral, who, then in the PDT, voted in favor of the Social Security reform in 2019 and was persecuted within the caption until he abandoned it this year.