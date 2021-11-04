Ciro Gomes suspends his candidacy for President after PDT supports PEC dos Precatórios

SAO PAULO – Ciro Gomes, vice president of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), announced that his candidacy for the presidency is suspended after his party supported the PEC dos Precatórios, which was approved in the first round by the plenary of the Chamber in the early hours of this Thursday -Monday (4).

The PEC will allow the government to postpone the payment of court orders that are about to expire and make room for R$ 91.6 billion in the 2022 budget. The measure still needs to be approved in the second round before going to the Senate.

“There are times when life brings us strong negative surprises and presents us with serious challenges. That’s what I feel right now. This is what I feel, at this moment, when I am faced with the decision of a substantial part of the PDT bench to support the notorious PEC dos Precatórios”, said Ciro Gomes.

And he continued: “I have only one way left: to leave my pre-candidacy on hold until my party’s bench reassess its position. We have a definitive instrument in our hands, which is the voting in the second round, to reverse the decision and get back on track.”.

During this morning’s voting, of the 24 deputies of the PDT, 15 voted in favor of the PEC, which represents 63% of the party’s bench. The final score was 312 votes to 144, in favor of the PEC.

If it is finally approved, after the second round and also in the Senate, the PEC will enable the Bolsonaro government (without a party) to pay the Auxílio Brasil income transfer program in the amount of R$ 400, replacing Bolsa Família.

It is worth remembering that court orders are debt securities that the government has to pay to individuals and companies on account of final court decisions. The 2021 Budget provides for the payment of BRL 54.7 billion in Precatório, and the 2022 budget, without the approval of the PEC, of ​​BRL 89 billion

