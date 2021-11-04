Ciro says he will suspend pre-candidacy after PDT supports PEC dos Precatórios

The former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes said this Thursday (4) that he will suspend his pre-candidacy for presidency of the republic after 15 of the 21 deputies of his party, the PDT, present in the Chamber of Deputies in the vote on the basic text of the PEC dos Precatórios supported the measure.

“There are times when life brings us strong negative surprises and poses serious challenges. This is what I feel, at this moment, when faced with the decision of a substantial part of the PDT bench to support the notorious PEC dos Precatórios”, wrote Ciro, in his Twitter account.

“For me, there is only one way left: to leave my pre-candidacy on hold until my party’s bench reassess its position. We have a definitive instrument in our hands, which is the vote in the second round, to reverse the decision and get back on track”, he continued, in another message.

For Ciro, voting in favor of the measure is the same as “compacting with the farces and the Pocketnalist errors”.

“Social justice and defense of the poorest cannot be confused with corruption, gross clientelism, serious administrative errors, embezzlement, defaults, breach of contracts and with damage to the constitutional framework.”

See how the PDT deputies voted in the first round of the PEC dos Precatórios:

in favor

Alex Santana (BA)

Félix Mendonça Jr (BA)

André Figueiredo (CE)

Eduardo Bismarck (CE)

Leônidas Cristino (CE)

Robério Monteiro (CE)

Flávia Morais (GO)

Mario Heringer (MG)

Warrant Officer Gonzaga (MG)

Dagoberto Nogueira (MS)

Wolney Queiroz (PE)

Flávio Nogueira (PI)

Silvia Cristina (RO)

Afonso Motta (RS)

Fábio Henrique (SE)

Against

Idilvan Alencar (CE)

Tulio Gadêlha (PE)

Gustavo Fruet (PR)

Chico D’Angelo (RJ)

Paulo Ramos (RJ)

Pompeo de Mattos (RS)

absent

Jesus Sergio (AC)

Damião Feliciano (PB)

Marlon Santos (RS)