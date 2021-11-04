City wins and takes the lead before ‘rematch’ against PSG

Manchester City beat Club Brugge today, 4-1, in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage, and took Paris Saint-Germain out of the lead in Group A.

At Eitihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s team opened the scoring after 15 minutes, with Phil Foden. Two minutes later, however, City saw the Belgian team draw with Stones (against). Mahrez, Sterling and Gabriel Jesus decreed the triumph of the owners of the house.

With the result, City reached nine points, and assumed the leadership of Group A. The English club also had a stumble from PSG, who drew 2-2 with RB Leipzig. Club Brugge is third, with four points.

In the next round of Champions, on the 24th, at 5 pm (GMT), City will host Paris Saint-Germain in the game that is worth the key leadership. In the first match, the French team won 2-0.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, will face RB Leipzig at Jan Breydelstadion, on the same day and time.

English suffocation

As in the first match, City dictated the pace of the game from the first minutes, pushing Brugge into their defense. Pep Guadiola’s team, however, ran into the Belgian boom, formed by up to six players in the last row.

Then, at 15 minutes of the first stage, Foden deflected a cross kick from João Cancelo on the left – after a beautiful move by Mahrez at the entrance to the area – to open the marker for the hosts.

Fire friend!

City’s party didn’t last long. Two minutes after Foden’s goal, Stones scored against and tied the game at Eitihad Stadium.

After a cross from the right, Vanaken forced Ederson to make a great save. On the rebound, De Ketealaere played in the middle of the area, Bernardo Silva tried to cut, but hit Stones, who sent him to the back of the net.

City presses, and Mahrez scores

Needing the victory to follow PSG’s tail, Mancherter City launched the attack, demanding good interventions from goalkeeper Mignolet.

Only, 10 minutes into the second stage, João Cancelo stood up for Mahrez to head free, and put the hosts in front again.

sterling decrees victory

Sterling needed just five minutes on the field to seal City’s victory at home. Foden triggers Gundogan, who found Sterling in the middle of the area. Shirt 7 only needed to push the ball into the back of the net.

Jesus closes the account

Gabriel Jesus entered the second half and left his in the last move of the game. The shirt 9 received it from João Cancelo and kicked low to decree the rout of the English team.

Shortly before, the Brazilian received a free kick in the middle of the penalty area, and saw goalkeeper Mignolet defend the submission with his foot.