Civil Police Investigator detained suspected of involvement in robbery – Gerais

Pizzeria invaded by robbers is on Rua Holanda Lima, in Gutierrez (Photo: Internet Reproduction/Google Maps)

A civil police officer was arrested this Wednesday night (3/11) suspected of involvement in a robbery of a pizzeria in Bairro Gutierrez, Regio Oeste de Belo Horizonte. He is said to have lent a weapon, given the bandits an escape and even helped to hide a stolen television. The pair who announced the robbery were arrested with him.

The crime took place in an establishment on Rua Holanda Lima. Two men invaded the place and surrendered the victims. They stole six cell phones, a wallet with money and documents, a TV, and other items. Then they fled in a silver Chevrolet Onix towards the center of the capital. Some of the victims, according to the PM, got into another car to follow the assailants and passed on information to the police.

The getaway car was spotted in Praa Rio Branco and surrounded by police officers. One of the men disembarked and ran away, only to be detained by police officers on motorcycles.

They searched the man in the driver’s seat and with him was found a Civil Police point 40 caliber pistol, as well as a 38 caliber revolver. Both guns were loaded. The man identified himself as a civil police investigator and gave him the registration number. The military requested the presence of members of the institution to monitor the occurrence. Two agents went to the scene in a vehicle and were responsible for taking the suspect Deplan II.

The police searched the third party involved outside the car, but nothing was found with him. Inside the Onix, six cell phones were seized – five recognized by the victims of the robbery -, a wallet of one of the victims, a chain, R$ 361 in cash and other materials.

Also according to the PM, all the victims recognized two of the suspects as the assailants who entered the pizzeria armed. Those who chased the car also recognized the civil police officer, “who acted by lending his weapon to the practice of crime and being the driver of the other perpetrators,” says the police report.

investigator denied assault





According to the Military Police’s record, the civil police officer was unable to answer the questions. He said he didn’t understand what was going on, that he was the boyfriend of the man who tried to run away on foot from the police and that they had called the third detainee “to take a walk and buy drugs.”

The latter, according to the PM, stated that he has known the investigator for at least three months and that yesterday they met “to make a tape”. He said the three of them drove around Gutierrez looking for a location to commit the robbery so they could get away easily. That’s when they chose the pizzeria as the ideal target.

Also according to the police, the man said that the investigator lent the weapon, the point 40 pistol, so that he could enter with the other one to announce the robbery. The policeman stayed outside so they could escape immediately.

hidden television in motel





It was this suspect, according to the police, who informed the whereabouts of the television stolen from the pizzeria. He said the device was left by them at a motel in downtown Belo Horizonte.

The vehicle went to the scene, in Bairro Preto, and the police were received by an employee. She said that the civil police customer of the establishment and called her asking for permission to keep a TV that he had won.

She then allowed him to leave the device in a space reserved for storing materials at the motel. He said he would pick up the TV in ten minutes and was accompanied by another man. Her version has been confirmed by security.

The suspect the officer identified as a boyfriend said he didn’t run from anyone, he didn’t do anything, and he didn’t know about the robbery.

In the event, the military highlighted that the clothes used in the robbery were found inside the car, which was seized and taken to a courtyard.