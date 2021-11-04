Claro, Vivo and Tim auction off the main 5G track – News

Of course, Vivo (Telefônica Brasil) and Tim won the national lots in the 3.5 GHz band, the so-called “5G gold band” in the auction held by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), this Thursday (4), in Brasilia.

Claro won the first lot (B1), with a proposal of R$ 338 million (premium of 5.18% in relation to the minimum price). Vivo took lot B2, the second national lot, in 80 MHz, in the 3.5 GHz band. The company’s bid was R$ 420 million, a 30.69% premium on the minimum value. The third lot of the “gold band” was won by TIM. The company offered a proposal of R$351 million: a premium of 9.22%.

As there were no interested parties in the B4 batch of 5G, the service will be distributed among the suppliers of the national batches and also of the regional batches.

Regional Lots

The competition for regional lots (C) of the 3.5 GHz band, started right after the definition of the winners of the national lots (B). The first, referring to the North region, had no interested parties. Lot C2 (São Paulo and stretches of states in the North region) was won by Sercomtel, with a proposal of R$ 82 million.

The lot in the Northeast region was won by Brisanet, which offered a bid of R$ 1.25 million. The company also won the lot for the 3.5 GHz band in the Midwest, with a proposal of R$ 105 million (a premium of 4.054%).

The 5G Sul consortium won lot C6, on the exploration of the service in the southern region of the country. The company offered R$73.6 million, a premium of 1,454.74% – the highest so far – in relation to the minimum amount.

The bidding is carried out by the Special Bidding Commission (CEL) of the municipality. A total of 15 companies and consortia claimed to commercially exploit 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz, 3.5 GHz and 26 GHz radio frequencies.

The first lot to be tendered was in the 700 Mhz band and ended up being awarded to Winity II Telecom Ltda, a company that does not yet offer telephone service in Brazil. With an offer of R$ 1,427,872,491.87, the company presented the best proposal to provide the 5G service in the 700 Mhz range. The value represents an 85% premium over the minimum bid. The company will have to offer a structure equal to or superior to 4G in 1,185 stretches of highways, totaling 31,000 km of roads, and a 5G system in 625 locations.

The bid had a total estimated value of R$49.7 billion. Of this amount, R$ 10.6 billion refers to the grant (payment to the government for the right to operate in the segment). According to the Ministry of Communications, 5G should be in operation in all the country’s capitals by July 2022.

faster internet

The winning companies in the process will have to serve areas without service or with little service in all locations with more than 600 inhabitants and with 4G technology or higher. It is estimated that the winning companies will invest R$169 billion over the next 20 years in expanding the telecommunications infrastructure in Brazil.

5G will provide a mobile internet connection up to 100 times faster and cheaper. According to Anatel, “service commitments already with 5G technology” are planned for municipalities with a population of more than 30 thousand people.

The forecast is that 60% of these municipalities will be served by December 2027, a target that rises to 90% by December 2028 and to 100% by December 2029. The construction of the Federal Public Administration’s Private Communication Network is also planned. considered strategic for national security.

Operators that purchase capacity in the 3.5 GHz band, the so-called “5G gold band”, will also be responsible for the migration of open TV via satellite (parabolic), which currently occupies the same frequency. According to the notice, families that are part of the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico) of the federal government will be entitled to a free exchange of satellite TV equipment for another that will not be affected by signal interference.

To have access to the 5G network, consumers will need to buy cell phones compatible with the new network. Currently, launches in Brazil by major smartphone brands already make available 5G technology.

Opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the proposal analysis session is attended by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, and ministers such as Onyx Lorenzoni (Labour), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Paulo Guedes (Economy), Fabio Faria (Communications), Flávia Arruda (Government Secretariat) and Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Infrastructure). The president of the Federal Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), is also present at the ceremony.

A video about 5G technology and its impact on society was shown at the opening ceremony, right after the National Anthem. Then, the president of Anatel, Leonardo de Morais, made a statement. “If 4G changed people’s lives, 5G will reshape society,” said Morais, who ends his term at the head of the agency this month.

The Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, thanked the support of the federal government and the National Congress for the implementation of the service in the country. He pointed out that 5G could bring more investment from companies to Brazil, especially those in innovation and technology. “We are going to show the world that Brazil is now in the digital economy, that Brazil is taking care of the digital transformation.”

The opening ceremony of the 5G auction ended with a speech by President Jair Bolsonaro, who then hit the hammer, starting the bidding process for the new system.