Cleber Reis exposes behind the scenes about his removal and shoots: “I feel sabotaged, humiliated”

The last time that Cleber Reis he played for Santos in an official match was on June 11, 2017. The club’s sports board is seeking a termination, which is far from friendly. The player trained in alternative hours and alone. According to the Diário do Peixe website, the athlete was reinstated to the coach’s main squad Fabio Carille this Wednesday (3rd). During website interview UOL Sport, on June 24 of this year, the defender spoke about his situation and did not mince words to expose what he thinks.

“I feel sabotaged, humiliated. Guys are cowards to me. They’re not being real, honest. It frustrates me. My son asks me “Dad, aren’t you going to play anymore?” and I say I will. This is something that makes me very bad when my son asks. I don’t care when outsiders ask. But at home, my son… who always saw me playing, not getting me into any problem. I was stabbed in the back, right? I continue being. But I’m God fearing, I’m focused on what I want. I’ll get out of this. Soon I’m playing again. When you least expect it, you’ll see the turnaround”, said Cleber.

Despite the reinstatement, there is no possibility of the player being related to the next matches of the São Paulo club. Edu Dracena, executive director, asked him to return to training with the team to gain game rhythm. Played in just 10 games for the saints before loans to Coritiba, Paraná and black Bridge.

O defender he prepared during all the time he was away, but complained about the lack of opportunity he had at the club: “It’s really bad for me. The way they are trying to treat me, exposing my image. The way they say I don’t have “the thought or pose of wanting to play more ball”, that I don’t think about my future. It’s a very negative thing. I train every day. I haven’t been admitted to the medical department in over a year. They put something in my life, it disturbs me to this day. They say there’s something on my knee. There’s nothing, I’m stronger than many players they have. My knee doesn’t give me a problem, I work, train every day. I have alternative hours, I don’t complain. I am humiliated, but I cry out to God, who guides my life. I cling to my family. But it makes me tired“, added.

Returning to Fish at the beginning of this season, the athlete is not in the club’s plans: “Inside the club, where they say I’m the negative part, there are people who are with me every day. Security guards, cleaning ladies are looking at my work. It has no greater value than that, to be recognized in the human being’s view. Why directors, they don’t want to hear my side. The only goal they have is to get Cleber out of there. I don’t fit. As they say the coach doesn’t want me if they don’t even let me train with the coach“, finished.