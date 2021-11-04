Climate change contributed to generating 200,000 cases of kidney disease in Brazil in 15 years, study reveals

RIO — Climate change contributed to generating about 202,000 cases of kidney disease in Brazil between 2000 and 2015, according to a study published in the scientific journal “The Lancet Regional Health — Americas” on October 31st.

The data presented in the survey show that 7.4% of hospitalizations for kidney disease can be attributed to increased temperature. Although the influence that global warming has on health was already known, this was the first time that a survey quantified this problem.

The researchers, led by Professor Yuming Guo and expert Shanshan Li, analyzed a total of 2,726,886 hospitalizations for kidney disease recorded over 15 years, evaluating daily admissions in 1,816 cities in Brazil.

According to Professor Guo, for every 1 degree increase in the average daily temperature, there is an increase of almost 1% in kidney disease, with the most affected being women, children under 4 and people over 80 years of age. The associations between temperature and kidney disease were greatest on the day of exposure to extreme temperatures, but remained for 1-2 days after exposure.

In the article, the authors, including researchers from the University of São Paulo, argue that the study “provides robust evidence that more policies must be developed to prevent heat-related hospitalizations and mitigate climate change.”

“In the context of global warming, more strategies and policies must be developed to prevent heat-related hospitalizations,” they say, according to the science dissemination website “Eurekalert”.

For this reason, the group highlighted the importance of urgently applying government policies regarding the control of climate change.

“In addition, attention should be paid to low- and middle-income countries like Brazil, where reliable heat warning systems and preventive measures are still needed,” says Professor Guo.

The survey found that, compared to the previous decade, the incidence of death from kidney disease increased by 26.6%, which was, in part, a consequence of climate change. It was further estimated that 92,207 and 255,486 additional deaths could be attributed to the rise in temperature in 2030 and 2050, respectively.

Among the kidney diseases considered in the study are acute kidney injury (ARI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), both of which have already been recognized as a global public health problem.

The study explains that such problems are driven by more sweating and dehydration because of the increase in the average daily temperature. Thus, there is a greater number of hospitalizations for total kidney disease, tubulointerstitial, and acute kidney failure. An increased risk for pyelonephritis was also recorded. However, the biological mechanisms for the association between temperature and hospitalization for kidney disease are not yet clear.

Kidney diseases can occur as a consequence of the decrease in extracellular fluid, which may be related to the effects of vasopressin (antidiuretic hormone), the activation of the aldose reductase pathway (greater conversion of glucose to sorbitol which, if in excess, can harm kidney function) and the effects of chronic hyperuricemia (excess uric acid, which can cause kidney stones and kidney failure).

The article also shows that acute renal failure can occur due to the precipitation of myoglobin in the renal tubules when people are exposed to high temperatures, with muscle tissue degradation by exertion with pre-existing viral or bacterial infection or use of analgesics and anti- inflammatory. In addition, fluid loss on hotter days reduces urinary flow, which can weaken the diluting effect on contaminating bacteria and virulence factors, and predispose to urinary infections.