Climate change led to 200,000 cases of kidney disease, study says | Health

Climate change in recent years has led to the emergence of about 202,000 cases of kidney disease in Brazil between 2000 and 2015. This is what a study published by The Lancet magazine says, with data indicating that 7.4% of hospitalizations kidney diseases are linked to the increase in temperature in the country.



According to Poder360, the research was led by professor Yuming Guo and specialist Shanshan Li. They took into account 2,726,886 hospitalizations with kidney disease over 15 years and also daily hospitalizations in 1,816 Brazilian municipalities.



Professor Guo explained that for each degree increase in the average daily temperature, the average number of kidney diseases increases by 1%. Amidst this, the most affected are women, children under the age of four and elderly people over 80 years of age.



Given this scenario, the authors of the study warn of the urgent need to apply public policies with the aim of controlling climate change in Brazil. With the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) held this week in Glasgow, Scotland, the federal government has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.