Clube do Remo goes to Maceió without a pair of midfielders | Sport Para | Online Diary

Without having much time to lament yet another defeat at the Baenão Stadium, fully packed and within the allowed capacity of 50%, the Clube do Remo team has already returned to activities. Soon, the cast heads to the Northeast in order to face the next challenge in Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

On the morning of Wednesday (3), coach Felipe Conceição – who after automatic suspension will return to the bench – commanded the only activity for the remista athletes before the trip scheduled for today, destined for Maceió, aiming at the game against the CSA for the 34th round of the competition.

Clube do Remo starting players in regenerative work at NASP | Samara Miranda/Remo

In training, the Azulino squad was divided into two groups: those who were on the field in the match against Londrina did a regenerative work in the academy of the Azulino Health and Performance Center (NASP) and those who did not play went to the Leão Training Center, in Outeiro, do some work with a ball.

Throughout the move, the news were the return of defender Keven and defensive midfielder Pingo. Already recovered from their injuries, they will be available to coach Felipe Conceição for the challenge against Azulão do Mutange. Who also has the opportunity again is the forward Renan Gorne, who appears among those related to the remista team.

Defender Keven worked normally with the ball. | Samara Miranda/Remo

After having served suspension due to the third yellow card, defensive midfielder Anderson Uchôa should return to the starting lineup. On the other hand, midfielders Matheus Oliveira (he took the third yellow card) and Felipe Gedoz (grade 1 sprain in his left knee), will be out of the dispute. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Vinícius and attacking midfielder Erick Flores are in the final phase of transition, improving the physical part

Check out the related ones:

goalkeepers: Thiago Coelho and Rodrigo Joviaski;

Sides: Thiago Ennes, Wellington Silva, Marlon, Igor Fernandes and Raimar;

defenders: Kevem, Rafael Jansen and Romércio;

steering wheels: Anderson Uchôa, Pingo, Lucas Siqueira, Marcos Junior and Arthur;

attackers: Renan Gorne, Jefferson, Neto Pessoa, Ronald, Victor Andrade and Lucas Tocantins.

Vinicius goalkeeper already in the final phase of transition | Samara Miranda/Remo

Seeking rehabilitation in the competition, after the frustrating result of 1 x 0 in favor of the Londrina team in front of 6,600 fans present in the dispute, Clube do Remo faces CSA-AL this Friday (5), at 17h, at Rei Pelé stadium, in Maceió. The competition will have full coverage of the portal’s sports team DOL.