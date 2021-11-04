Coca Cola Christmas Caravan passes by PG tonight | The net

Ponta Grossa will be the first city in Brazil to receive the brand’s traditional lighted and decorated truck caravan this Wednesday (11/03), at the beginning of the night

Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil, the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world in terms of sales volume, will take the lighted caravans to the streets of Ponta Grossa this Wednesday (11/3). In partnership with Coca-Cola Brazil, the ‘Christmas A Magic Happens’ will rescue the Christmas tradition and reinforce what really matters in human relationships.

“The advance of vaccination has renewed our hopes and awakened us to the true meaning of Christmas celebrations. It is in this challenging scenario that we idealized a celebration that rescues the true meaning of Christmas, connects everyone in our mission to generate social well-being and leverages the magic of Coca-Cola on all tables in the homes where we are present”, says Luciano Sá , Experience & Prestige Accounts Manager.

For those who were homesick, Papa and Mama Noel are back, already vaccinated, in a supper full of love and everyday food, representing family union. The novelty is the giant screens, which form 180 degrees unified, and bring super-realistic images such as the Coca-Cola liquid overflowing in the bucket while the vehicle is moving. And highlighting the pillar of sustainability, the caravan will transport a beautiful vertical garden with natural plants, including several species of ferns and peperomia, which were planted in 500 2-liter pet bottles. The lighting is provided by 2 thousand points of LED microlamps.

Leading the entire journey, two women lead the caravans, personalizing the female presence in the company. They will be on the ride of Actros trucks, Mercedes-Benz brand, recognized for using the most advanced digital technologies and having connected security system, which will bring the magic of Christmas to the public in cities.

“We remain firm in reinforcing our commitment to contribute to the development of the society in which we operate, guaranteeing quality of life, natural resources and security for a more sustainable future. The caravan reaffirms our harmony with the social pillar of ESG. It is a great satisfaction to see the brand’s trucks highlighted in a caravan with a great tradition in Brazilian cities and which always brings innovations in communication and interaction with the public. By pulling the train trailers, our extra-heavy Novo Actros, a reference in safety, technology and connectivity, add an even more expressive image of innovation to the Coca-Cola campaign”, says Roberto Leoncini, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Trucks and Mercedes-Benz do Brasil bus.

Christmas magic in more Brazilian cities

Bringing all the innovation that is present in the DNA of Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil, the Illuminated Caravans will tour 66 cities in the seven states where the company is present – ​​São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul. In total, the five trucks illuminated in Black Light and LED will travel 72 thousand km over 54 days.

To ensure a real magic-filled Christmas, the official Coca-Cola Christmas app will have a geolocation tool that tells users when the lighted caravans are in the region. The free platform also offers interactive games, “augmented reality” that allows you to interact with the brand’s products and pose next to Santa and Mama Claus. New to the app, the Enchanted Postcard will let everyone give free rein to their imagination using templates, photos and videos of special moments to share with friends on social networks, in addition to allowing access to the official Christmas music.

Concerned with social well-being in all the places where it is present, Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil will maintain the protocol and will not disclose in advance the routes and times of the illuminated caravans.