Colby Covington Heats Up for UFC 268 in NY: “I Don’t Respect Usman as a Fighter” | combat

“Did you miss me? The king of Brazil is back!” That’s how Colby Covington arrived for the interview with the report from Combat . In fact, it’s impossible to remain indifferent to the loudmouthed American, who next Saturday has the chance of a rematch with the welterweight champion (under 77kg) and declared disaffection Kamaru Usman.

At UFC 269, in New York, Colby promises to heat up the atmosphere like in the first encounter, in December 2019, which ended in the Nigerian’s fifth-round knockout. He’s already tried to shoot Usman.

– It is false that I respect Kamaru Usman as a fighter. I don’t respect Usman as a fighter! This guy is a cheater, who ingests all sorts of synthetic substances and steroids in his body. He’s a cheater, I can see it. Look at his face! He has pimples, he has acne on his face and all over his body. He is a middle-aged man, 34 years old. You weren’t supposed to have hormone imbalance like that. He’s a cheater and I’m going to expose him this Saturday.

If the first fight ended with only 50 seconds left to the end of the fifth round, Colby guarantees that this time the duel ends sooner, but with his victory. Even though he advertises his good physical condition, the 33-year-old American shows his characteristic conviction.

– Everyone knows I’m the king of cardio, I have infinite gas, I’m always prepared for five rounds. But let me tell you something: This is not going to come in five rounds. I’m in the best physical shape of my life and on Saturday you’ll see.

In the first meeting with Usman, Colby was on American Top Team, but soon after the loss he moved to the MMA Masters, also in Florida. For the new team, commanded by a Brazilian team, he only had one fight, the last, in which he beat Tyron Woodley.

– I changed everything in my preparation. It’s been two years since I first fought Usman, so I’ve had time to make changes. I switched gyms and brought my own trainers there. My standup coach is Cesar Carneiro, and my judo and jiu-jitsu coach is Daniel Valverde. A lot has changed. Last time there was no game plan around me, that’s typical of big teams. I do not need this. At this point in my career, I need individual attention, with all the details focused on me, my camp and my development as a fighter. I can’t thank Daniel Valverde, Cesar Carneiro and Joaquin Lopez enough for what they did for me.

In their first fight, Colby and Usman had a showdown without much emotion and marked by balance at UFC 245, in Las Vegas. On two occasions, the Nigerian pointed out low or illegal blows. In the second round, Usman claimed to have received a kick in the genital region, but the replay showed that the blow was in the waist and only grazed him. In the third round, about a minute before halftime, Colby attacked Usman, who was slapped in the eye.

– I talk to my trainers every day about how this fight will end and I can imagine it even in my dreams. I’m sure I’ll finish this fight before the referees’ decision. I can’t tell you my fight plan, but I guarantee I’ll win by knocking out or submitting. There won’t be any referee to stop my good moment, as there was in the last fight, indicating false illegal moves, when in fact I was hitting the right ones. This time it will be different, with new trainers and new good energy around me.

Colby, who has a record of 16 wins and two losses, and who was interim welterweight champion in June 2018 by beating Rafael dos Anjos, also stressed the importance of fighting at Madison Square Garden, a legendary arena in New York. It will be Colby’s first fight in town.

– Madison Square Garden is the most iconic sports arena in the United States and probably the most iconic sports arena in the world. If you look at history, on the main pages of this trajectory, you find the Rolling Stones, Muhammad Ali… and Colby Covington! Do you know what these names have in common? They are legends, Hall of Fame figures, world champions. It’s amazing to be able to fight at Madison Square Garden, I’m in the best physical shape of my life and I’m going to show it this Saturday night here in New York.

Before ending the interview, Colby Covington returned to the initial theme of the interview: Brazil. If before, in duels with Demian Maia and Rafael dos Anjos, the American crossed the border of trash talk, now he guarantees that it’s just love with the country.

– There are Brazilian coaches that I love. Daniel Valverde and Cesar Carneiro are my brothers. I would do anything for them. They are my family and they have done so much for me, they are important in my life. They helped me develop as a fighter in two years more than I have in the rest of my career. I have a lot of love and respect for them, but I also love all Brazilians. I love açaí! I drink açaí every day! I have nothing but love and respect for Brazil and Brazilians.

O Combat broadcasts UFC 268 live and exclusively next Saturday from 7:00 pm (GMT), while “Aquecimento Combate” starts at 6:45 pm. O Combat.com shows the first two fights live and follows the entire event in real time. Combat and SportTV 3 exhibit the ceremonial weighing on Friday at 6pm.

UFC 268

November 6, 2021, in New York (USA)

MAIN CARD (11:00 pm, Brasília time):

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Strawweight: Rose Namajunas x Weili Zhang

Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler

Featherweight: Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo

Bantamweight: Frankie Edgar vs. Marlon Vera

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Middleweight: Alex Poatan vs Andreas Michailidis

Lightweight: Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs Nassourdine Imavov

Welterweight: Ian Garry v Jordan Williams

Heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett

Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby v John Allan

Featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs Bruno Souza

Flyweight: CJ Vergara x Ode Osbourne