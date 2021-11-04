Come to Brazil? realme GT Neo 2 hits the global market with 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 870 and more

Realme already launched the GT Neo 2 in India in early October and now the gamer-dedicated device is hitting the global market with beautiful specs including a Snapdragon 870 processor, an impressive 6.62″ AMOLED screen with 120Hz and rate of adaptive upgrade that can go down to 30Hz for power saving. Another highlight is the display brightness for outdoor smartphone use, which can reach 1300 nits, not to mention the 600Hz touch sampling rate.





The screen even houses a 16 megapixel front camera. The rear set is composed of 3 sensors: a 64 megapixel primary, an 8 megapixel wide angle and finally a dedicated 2 MP macro. The plug continues with Snapdragon 870 processor, up to 12GB of RAM with the possibility of using 7GB of virtual RAM through the realme UI.





Storage is up to 256GB UFS 3.1 to ensure higher data transmission speed. Speaking of speed, the smartphone even has a steam chamber enriched with 8-layer diamond particles that is capable of reducing the cell phone’s temperature by up to 18 degrees.





The GT Neo 2 realme battery is 5000mAh with 65W fast charging, allowing it to go from 0 to 100% in just 36 minutes. Finally, the phone still has Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band WiFi and P2 port for headphones, but you can also take advantage of stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

Finally, an interesting detail is that realme has already posted the global launch video on YouTube’s realme Brazil channel, which may indicate that this model will also be officially launched in our country, although the manufacturer hasn’t mentioned anything yet. .

GT Neo 2 Realm Specifications

6.62-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz

Snapdragon 870 Platform

6GB, 8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, dual band WiFi and P2 port for headphones

Cooling system with diamond particles and steam chamber

5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Android 11

