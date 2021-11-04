Command N64 for Switch is out of stock and only in 2022 there will be new stock • Eurogamer.pt

The N64 controller for the Nintendo Switch has been sold out and only in 2022 will there be new stock.

Available only to subscribers of the online service, the controller, which costs 49.99 euros, is sold on Nintendo’s online store and the company informs that it has no more units for delivery in 2021. Furthermore, it is not even possible to buy it and only in 2022 it will be possible to do so.

This controller allows players on Switch to enjoy the N64 classics with the controller they were designed for, and in the name of purism, it allows you to recreate the emotions of the past with better effect.

Here’s the official description from Nintendo:

“ Play Nintendo 64 classics the traditional way: with a full-size Nintendo 64 wireless controller! If you have a valid Nintendo Switch Online membership, you will be able to purchase this Nintendo 64 controller for the Nintendo Switch. Up to four Nintendo 64 controllers can be connected to the same Nintendo Switch system to participate in local multiplayer. In online multiplayer mode it is possible to use one Nintendo 64 controller per console.“

Out of stock, what could be a Christmas gift for many is put aside.