Commentator: ‘In the same way that Atlético-MG is champion, Botafogo and Coritiba have already gone up’

O Botafogo does a good campaign in Serie B, has 59 points and is in second place, very close to the access. to the commentator André Loffredo, on “SporTV”, the team from Alvinegro can already celebrate the return to the elite, as well as the fans.

– This issue of everything happens with Botafogo, what happens that will dispute the Series A next year, it will go up. This is one of the things that only happens in Botafogo. He has yet to finish the Series B champion. I would say that the same as the Atlético-MG is champion (in Serie A), Botafogo and Coritiba they’ve already gone up,” said Loffredo.

Regarding the 1-0 victory over the Confidence, the commentator highlighted the balance in the match.

– Confiança surprised, they expected Botafogo to impose themselves a little more, they got a team stuck and the opponent created difficulties. After the Enderson the team was released, with input from Warley, Luís Oyama and Diego Gonçalves, Botafogo managed to develop a little more. After they found their goal, the three points were consolidated, because Botafogo is very confident – said Loffredo, who also highlighted the performance of Kanu.

– He is an intended player, a lot of people with an eye, he made a good team with Marcelo Benevenuto and started to form with carli, which conveys experience. They make a good defensive duo – he completed.