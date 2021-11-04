Compare the graphics of Forza Horizon 5 running on PC and Xbox consoles

Despite being much weaker, the Xbox One is pretty good

One thing Playground Games knows how to do well is optimize Forza Horizon franchise titles. It won’t be different with the fifth title, as shown in the comparison by ElAnalistaDeBits running Forza Horizon 5 on all platforms the game will be available, all Xbox and PC.

The first important observation is that the Xbox One does great in the game and here’s where we see Playground Games’ greatest work in narrowing down everything they’ve done with a focus on the next generation (and PC) and make “fit” on weaker hardware. The game runs on 1080p and maintains a constant 30 FPS, at least in the stretch that the channel measured performance.

Speaking of resolution, 1080p will be the smallest of them in the Xbox One and Xbox Series S in FPS mode, running the 60 FPS and in quality mode, the next-gen input console will run Forza Horizon 5 in 1440p 30 FPS. already the Xbox One X is locked at 4K 30 FPS it’s the Series X has two modes, but both running in 4K with the difference in frames per second.



Load time is a very interesting and important feature of the new generation. While Xbox Series owners will have to wait between 17 and 18 seconds for the game to load, who has an Xbox One will wait more than a minute, with the base console passing from one minute and 20 seconds, which is a lot.

Regarding graphical details, despite the good work with Xbox One, it is evident that it doesn’t even compare to the rest of the consoles. You can see that the Xbox One X falls between the FPS mode of the S and X Series in graphics quality taking into account anti aliasing, textures, shadows and draw distance. already the Series X in quality mode compared to PC, it’s even hard to tell the differences.

The comparative PC is equipped with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and 4K gaming, which will not be the reality of many PC gamers. I know the Forza Horizon franchise brings graphics worthy of stopping the car and admiring the landscape, but the constancy of frames per second in a racing game is the most important thing.



The truth is that everyone will be able to play happily, regardless of hardware level, mainly because the game will be available on the Xbox Game Pass on the day of its release, 9 of November, next Tuesday.

