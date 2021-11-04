Competitive League of Legends is still not profitable for Riot Games

Riot Games continues to break records and more audience records with Worlds 2021, the World of LoL that will end its journey next Saturday (6). However, the entire ecosystem of League of Legends competitive still does not bring profits to the company. And who commented most on this was the studio’s own head of esports, John Needham.

In an interview with the Washington Post this week, Needham cited the esports section of League of Legends is still not profitable. And, for the company itself, this is “okay” and he doesn’t even expect the professional scenario to bring profits soon. “We like to call ourselves the future of sport”, he quoted at the time. “This is what we plan to build”, he completes.

For him, the professional scenario is a tool to market the game. And besides, one of the main focuses is to keep the teams in the ecosystem profiting from it.

“If I can’t make sport a big deal for the teams and our sponsors, we won’t last long,” he added during the interview. “We are always thinking a lot about ‘how to make the whole ecosystem profitable?’”, he quotes.

Currently, Riot Games has 117 teams in 12 League of Legends leagues across the planet — including Brazil, which converted the system to franchises as of CBLOL 2021.

The entire competitive landscape of League of Legends will conclude its 2021 season with the Worlds 2021 finals next Saturday (6). On stage, DWG Kia, from South Korea, and EDG, from China, meet to define the title. And you can check all the coverage of the championship right here at Mais Esports.