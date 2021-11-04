Controller pre-sales in celebration of Xbox’s 20th anniversary will start tomorrow in Brazil

Secure your Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller!

On its official website, Xbox Brazil confirmed that the pre-sale of the Xbox 20th Anniversary commemoration control will start tomorrow, Thursday (04), from 2pm.

The controller of the special celebration for the 20th anniversary of Xbox will be sold at several stores, such as Amazon, Americanas.com, Casas Bahia, Extra.com.br, Kabum and others, and with the suggested price of BRL 599. In the publication, it was highlighted that the stock is limited, then you must run to be able to gain control.

“Next November 15th, Xbox celebrates its 20th anniversary with all game fans. This control is a milestone in our celebration. We can’t wait to see what the next 20 years have in store.” said Bruno Motta.

The controller takes a fresh take on the translucent green of the original Xbox Debug kit. The control body is finished in black with metallic internal components, so you can see every detail. The Xbox button has the nostalgic green color of the brand’s first logo. This iconic color can also be found on the control’s back surface and around the hybrid D-pad.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook to stay on top of all the news about Xbox.

Check out our list of games and equipment at promotion! Click here and check it out.

Remember that you can subscribe to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Only valid for new subscribers.

O Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that you have allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages, with the Game Pass which is the subscription games library, where you’ll have a slew of updated titles available every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch. In addition Ultimate subscribers have access to the catalog of EA PLAY, with more than 70 games from Electronic Arts.