Cop-26: How does the Pope propose a post-pandemic world?

On Tuesday (02), the Pope Francis sent a message to the president of Cop26, a UN Climate Conference, mr. Alok Sharma. The meeting will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, until the next 12th.

“We are all aware of the important task of showing the entire international community if there really is political will to honestly, responsibly and courageously allocate more human, financial and technological resources to mitigate the negative effects of climate changeas well as for help the poorest and most vulnerable populations, who are the ones who suffer the most from it”, highlights the Pope in the text, read by the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

And which points are striking in text sent by the Pope?

1 – We have no alternatives

According to the Pope, the Covid-19 pandemic teaches us that we will only be able to win it if we all participate in this challenge. It requires deep and solidary collaboration between all peoples. Building the post-pandemic period together, confronting us with the mistakes made in the past. THE COP26 can and should actively contribute to the conscious construction of a future where daily behaviors and economic investments can really safeguard the conditions for a dignified life for humanity.

2 – Reduction of carbon dioxide in the Vatican

According to the Pontiff, this it’s a change of epoch, a challenge of civilization for which the everyone’s commitment and, in particular, of the countries with greater capabilities, who must take a leading role in the field of climate finance, of decarbonization of the economic system, from the promotion of a circular economy, supporting the most vulnerable countries, of adaptation to the impacts of climate change and of responding to the losses and damages resulting from this phenomenon.

The Pope recalls that the Holy See adopted a strategy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions that moves on two levels: The commitment of Vatican City State in achieve this goal by 2050, and the commitment of the Holy See in promote education for integral ecology, aware that political, technical and operational measures must be joined to an educational process that, especially among young people, promotes new lifestyles and fosters a cultural model of development and sustainability centered on fraternity and on the alliance between the human being and the natural environment.

3 – Individual and community conversion

In this perspective, the Pope recalls the meeting with religious leaders and scientists, at the Vatican, on October 4, to sign a Joint appeal in view of Cop26, where they were heard different voices and with various sensitivities.

According to the Pope, there was a strong convergence of all in the commitment to face the need to initiate a change of course capable of moving decisively and with conviction from the culture of disposal, prevalent in our society, to a culture of care for our common Home and for those who live and will inhabit it.

4 – The ‘ecological debt’ resembles the external debt

In this perspective, a particular attention to the most vulnerable populations, for which a “ecological debt”, connected so much to trade imbalances with environmental consequences, about the disproportionate use of natural resources from itself and from other countries”.

According to the Pope, the ‘ecological debt’ recalls, in some aspects, the issue of the foreign debt, whose pressure often impedes the development of peoples. the period of post-pandemic can and should start again taking into account all these aspects, also linked to the beginning of careful negotiated procedures for the forgiveness of external debt associated with a more sustainable and fair economic structure, aiming to support the climate emergency. According to Francisco, developed countries must limit the consumption of non-renewable energy and contribute resources to the countries most in need in order to promote sustainable development policies and programs.

O Pope recalls that, unfortunately, we must bitterly note how far we are from achieving the desired goals to combat climate change. At various times, in view of COP26, it has become clear that there is no longer any time to wait.

“This crisis has also become achildren’s rights rise and, in the near future, the environmental migrants they will outnumber refugees from conflict. We must act with urgency, courage and responsibility. Acting to prepare a future in which humanity is able to take care of itself and nature”, concludes Francisco.