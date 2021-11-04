COP26: 3 graphs showing Bolsonaro government against new climate goals

Nathalia Passarinho – @npassarinho

From BBC News Brazil in London

November 3, 2021

Credit, REUTERS/Adriano Machado Photo caption, Bolsonaro and the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite. At COP26, the Brazilian delegation tries to sell the image that Brazil’s environmental policy has changed this year, following the departure of Ricardo Salles, from the ministry

Considered a crucial country for controlling the Earth’s warming, Brazil has made a commitment to eliminate illegal deforestation by 2028 and to cut pollutant gas emissions by 50% by 2030. The goals were announced during COP26, the United Nations conference on changes climate.

But data on deforestation and pollution in the first two years of Bolsonaro’s government reveal that the country is against these goals.

Between October 31 and November 13, representatives from nearly 200 nations gather in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the 26th United Nations conference on climate change. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss new commitments to guarantee the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Brazil’s engagement is considered crucial for two factors: the country is one of the largest emitters of carbon dioxide and is home to the largest forest in the world, in the Amazon. President Jair Bolsonaro did not attend COP26, but, unlike what happened at the previous conference, he defended more “ambitions” in Brazil’s climate goals.

In addition to expanding its commitments, Brazil signed an important agreement on forest protection during the conference, which sets a goal of zero deforestation in the world by 2030. The document foresees US$ 19.2 billion in public and private resources for actions related to preservation of forests, firefighting, reforestation and protection of indigenous territories.

The difficulty for the Brazilian delegation will be to convince the world that the goals will be taken seriously, given two consecutive years of deterioration in all the country’s environmental indicators.

BBC News Brasil gathered in three graphs the data that show how deforestation, fires and carbon dioxide emissions increased during the Bolsonaro government.

If that doesn’t change, Brazil will hardly meet the goals it has just announced.

Highest deforestation in the Amazon in 12 years

Credit, Cecilia Tombesi/BBC

In 2019 and 2020, the first two years of government, deforestation in the Amazon reached the highest level in 12 years, since 2008.

From 2004 to 2012, during the Lula government, after the implementation of an aggressive plan to combat deforestation initiated under the administration of the then Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, deforestation in the Amazon fell by around 80%. Still under Lula’s administration, in 2012, rates rose again and fluctuated up and down until 2018.

But in the first two years of Bolsonaro’s government, there was a significant increase in forest destruction. The annual rate of deforestation reached 10,851 km2 in 2020, with the average rate in the previous ten years being 6,493.8 km2.

This means a 67% increase in the area of ​​destroyed forest.

On Monday (1), the Brazilian government announced that it will bring forward the goal of zeroing illegal deforestation from 2030 to 2028, and achieve a 50% reduction by 2027. The idea, as announced by the Brazilian government, is that there is a gradual decrease in forest destruction by 15% per year between 2022 and 2024, rising to 40% reduction in 2025 and 2026, until reaching zero deforestation in 2028.

But, for environmentalists, the government has not yet defined concrete actions capable of significantly reversing the curve of increasing deforestation.

“There is an ongoing war against the environment in Brazil and it will be difficult to expect that governments, negotiators, companies, investors will believe in a radical change in the Brazilian government’s stance in the last year of President Bolsonaro’s term in office in relation to what has happened in recent years “, says researcher and environmentalist Carlos Rittl, a specialist in public policy at the Rain Forest Foundation, an environmental NGO in Norway.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The amount of CO2 stored by trees can be measured by the thickness of the trunk. Centennial trees, like those that live in the Amazon, store more polluting gases

The Amazon is critically important to the success or failure of the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping global warming at 1.5°C. Warming greater than that would make many areas of the planet uninhabitable, contribute to extreme weather events, mean the extinction of species and threaten the world’s food supply, according to scientists.

Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, explains that some areas of high carbon absorption from the atmosphere, such as the Amazon and the Arctic glaciers, can by themselves overthrow climate control targets, if they cease to exist or suffer too much. degradation.

The Amazon rainforest helps balance the planet’s climate by capturing and storing huge amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2), one of the main greenhouse gases. When trees are felled, part of these gases are released into the atmosphere and new absorptions cease to occur.

It is also from the Amazon that 70% of the rains that irrigate agricultural areas in the Center-West, South and Southeast of Brazil come from, says Astrini.

“There are hotspots (hotspots of interest) of emissions on the planet that, if activated, would cause the goal of 1.5°C to be missed. These are the oceans, Greenland, the Arctic and the Amazon”, says the executive secretary of the Observatory of the Climate.

“The Amazon stores the equivalent of five years of global emissions. Collecting all the carbon from five years of emissions in the world, this is storing in the Amazon in the form of trees and in the soil. If we lose the forest, we lose the race for maintaining the climate.”

Pollutant gas emissions grew

Credit, Cecilia Tombesi/BBC

The Bolsonaro government made official during COP26, in Glasgow, the goal of achieving in 2050 the so-called carbon neutrality – when CO2 emissions are reduced to the maximum and the rest are fully compensated with reforestation or technology to capture greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

But the announcement comes at the same time that Brazil registers the highest volume of emissions in 14 years, since 2006. In the opposite direction to the world, the country increased its release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the stoppage of services, flights and commercial activities for most of the year, the global average of emissions fell by about 7% in 2020. In Brazil, however, there was an increase of 9.5% compared to 2019, according to data of the Greenhouse Gas Emission Estimation System (SEEG), of the Climate Observatory.

The biggest culprit was the increase in deforestation in 2020, which was large enough to offset the reductions in emissions caused by the paralysis of the economy during the pandemic.

Pollution caused by the energy sector decreased by 4.5% in 2020, but increases in deforestation of forests and emissions caused by agriculture have canceled out this reduction in energy pollution. The “land use change” category, which encompasses deforestation in the Amazon and the Cerrado, saw a 24% increase in emissions compared to 2019, with the release of 998 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

Emissions from agriculture, on the other hand, rose 2.5% — the largest increase since 2010. Emissions from agriculture rose 2.5% — the largest increase since 2010. The loss of forests and changes in land use are responsible for the largest share of gross Brazilian emissions — 46%, according to SEEG data. Agriculture, on the other hand, accounts for 27% of gross Brazilian emissions.

Together, deforestation and agricultural pollution represent 73% of the country’s emissions.

“For Brazil, the best cost-effectiveness to reduce emissions is to reduce deforestation. It is the cheapest policy, the most intense in reducing emissions and does not bring economic losses. From 2004 to 2012, Brazil reduced deforestation by more than 80% without this affecting its economic growth,” Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, told BBC News Brasil.

Fire spots

Credit, Ceclilia Tombesi/BBC

Another indicator that worsened in 2019 and 2020 was that of fire outbreaks throughout the Brazilian territory. In 2020, there were more fires than in the last ten years – the worst rate since 2010, according to official data from Inpe.

Last year, the country registered 222,798 outbreaks, against 197,632 in 2019, an increase of 12.7%. This year, the accounting for fire outbreaks has not closed yet, but the trend is for there to be a reduction compared to 2020, but still above the levels of 2018.

Fire is often used to “clean up” plantation areas and the increase in fire spots works as an indicator of illegal deforestation. In 2019, images of the Amazon burning invaded national and international news, generating criticism of Brazilian environmental policy from world leaders.

In 2020, the Pantanal was the biome that suffered the most from fires, and images of charred animals traveled the world. There were 22,119 outbreaks of fires there, around 120% more than in the previous year – the highest level since the survey began to be carried out by Inpe in 1998.

In an apparent turn of speech on environmental policy, President Jair Bolsonaro said, in a recorded message broadcast at COP26, that there is room for “more ambition” in climate control and assured that Brazil is “part of the solution” to the problem.

But environmentalists are still skeptical that the new environmental commitments assumed by Brazil will be achieved, given the indicators of deforestation, emissions and fires in the first two years of government.

“All the environmental climate indices in Brazil in the last two and a half years. Emissions have increased for two consecutive years, deforestation in the Amazon has increased for two years, fires have increased for two years in a row, invasions of public lands too. Brazil arrives. with zero credibility to the conference and needs to show concrete actions to reach the goals”, says the executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, Márcio Astrini.

Already members of the team of Brazilian negotiators at COP26 reinforce that there is a “new posture” of the federal government on environmental issues since the departure of Environment Minister Ricardo Salles in June.

“It’s important to look at things prospectively. It’s not simple, but we want to try, as much as possible, to undo the perception in our view that is wrong today – and I emphasize today – that we do not recognize that there is a problem of deforestation and that we are also not taking concrete measures to curb deforestation,” one of the Brazilian negotiators told BBC News Brasil.