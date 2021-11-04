COP26: 3 graphs showing Bolsonaro government against new climate goals

by

  • Nathalia Passarinho – @npassarinho
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Bolsonaro and Joaquim Leite

Credit, REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Photo caption,

Bolsonaro and the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Leite. At COP26, the Brazilian delegation tries to sell the image that Brazil’s environmental policy has changed this year, following the departure of Ricardo Salles, from the ministry

Considered a crucial country for controlling the Earth’s warming, Brazil has made a commitment to eliminate illegal deforestation by 2028 and to cut pollutant gas emissions by 50% by 2030. The goals were announced during COP26, the United Nations conference on changes climate.

But data on deforestation and pollution in the first two years of Bolsonaro’s government reveal that the country is against these goals.

Between October 31 and November 13, representatives from nearly 200 nations gather in Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the 26th United Nations conference on climate change. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss new commitments to guarantee the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

Brazil’s engagement is considered crucial for two factors: the country is one of the largest emitters of carbon dioxide and is home to the largest forest in the world, in the Amazon. President Jair Bolsonaro did not attend COP26, but, unlike what happened at the previous conference, he defended more “ambitions” in Brazil’s climate goals.