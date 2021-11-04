COP26: More than 70 countries commit to abandon coal use | Cop 26

According to the British government, which also joined the agreement, the signatories pledged to terminate all investments in new coal-fired power generation. They also agreed to eliminate use in the richest economies in 2030 and in 2040 in the poorest.

The main coal consuming countries, including Poland, Vietnam and Chile, are among those that have made the commitment. China and the United States, the two main polluters in the world, are left out for the time being.

Dozens of organizations also signed the pledge, with several major banks agreeing to stop funding the coal industry.

Also on Thursday, the United States, Canada and 18 other countries pledged to Stop public financing of fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022 and shift your spending to clean energy.

Activists called the commitment a a “historic” step to turn off the funding faucets for fossil fuel projects. But it did not include the main Asian countries responsible for most of this financing abroad.