Copasa (CSMG3) profits 93% less in the 3rd quarter due to an increase in provisions

SAO PAULO – The Minas Gerais Sanitation Company, Copasa (CSMG3), reported net income of R$ 16.369 million in the third quarter of this year, 93.2% lower than reported a year earlier, of R$ 240.543 millions.

According to Copasa, the result was impacted by provisions made as a result of returns determined by the Regulatory Agency for Water Supply and Sanitary Sewage Services of the State of Minas Gerais (Arsae-MG).

“In 2021”, explains the company, “Arsae-MG instituted the Administrative Proceeding to investigate possible inconsistencies regarding the system adopted by Copasa to calculate the amount billed, in a month after the average billing, in the period from January to July 2020 ”.

Even with recourse, Copasa was not successful and the understanding of the regulatory agency was maintained. Arsae-MG, then, decided to return amounts to customers. Thereafter, the company’s management authorized the returns, considering the principal amount plus interest and monetary correction. Thus, the total amount of R$12 million will be returned, as of November 2021.

In addition, Copasa also recognized, in September 2021, the exact amounts to be returned to customers, in the total amount of R$137.8 million, of which R$11.0 million were refunded in September 2021.

Personnel expenses also had an impact, with an increase of 7.3% compared to 3Q20, from provisions made for the Collective Bargaining Agreement, whose benchmark is the INPC.

Copasa’s EBITDA and revenues

Adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was R$ 471.898 million, a decrease of 10.2% compared to R$ 525.699 million measured in 3TRI20.

The adjusted Ebitda margin dropped 4.2 percentage points, from 39.0% to 34.8%, always in the comparison between 3TRI20 and 3TRI21.

Net revenue from water, sewage and solid waste grew by 2.5%, reaching R$ 1.307 billion.

The company also points out that the regulatory agency settled the result of the 2nd Tariff Revision of Copasa (CSMG3), with a negative average tariff effect applied to the current tariffs of minus 1.52%, which was applied in August.

Regarding the water crisis, the company points out that the aggregate volume of reservoirs responsible for 47% of the distributed in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte is approximately 71% of its total.

