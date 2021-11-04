Corinthians debuts in Libertadores against San Lorenzo-ARG; know everything

Corinthians kicks off the quest for the three-time Libertadores championship this Thursday afternoon. At 5:30 pm, at the Arsenio Erico stadium, in Paraguay, Timão will face San Lorenzo, from Argentina.

The Alvinegra team arrives for the 2021 edition of the competition shortly after winning the Brazilian title of the season and confirming its place in the final of the sport’s Paulistão. Timão’s goal is to reach the trophy to win the trichampionship and erase the elimination in the semifinals of the previous edition of the tournament.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

Coach Arthur Elias didn’t give any clues about the team that should start. A possible Corinthians has: Natascha, Katiuscia, Gi Campiolo, Erika, Yasmim, Ingryd, Gabi Zanotti, Diany, Gabi Portilho, Tamires and Vic Albuquerque.

My Timon

Check out the list of entries from Corinthians to Libertadores

Goalkeepers: Kemelli and Natascha

Kemelli and Natascha Right-backs: Katiuscia and Poliana

Katiuscia and Poliana Defenders: Erika, Giovanna Campiolo and Sparrow

Erika, Giovanna Campiolo and Sparrow Left Sides: Tamires, Yasmine and Juliet

Tamires, Yasmine and Juliet Steering wheels: Diany and Ingryd

Diany and Ingryd Socks: Gabi Zanotti, Anddressinha and Grazi

Gabi Zanotti, Anddressinha and Grazi Attackers: Vic Albuquerque, Adriana, Gabi Portilho, Jheniffer and Cacau

Arbitration

Conmebol selected a trio of referees from Venezuela for the match. The main referee is Emikar Calderas, who will be assisted by Migdalia Rodriguez and Laura Cardenas in the flags. For this edition, it is worth remembering, there is the new use of the video arbiter (VAR).

Streaming

The match will be shown both on TV and on the internet. On television, the FoxSports and the ConmebolTV are responsible for the game, while on the internet the duel will be shown on the Facebook competition official.

See more at: Corinthians Women, Libertadores da America and Corinthians x San Lorenzo.