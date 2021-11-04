Corinthians faces three of the top five at the Brazilian Nationals in the next four rounds

After defeating lantern Chapecoense by 1-0, with a goal in the 52nd minute of the second half, Corinthians has perhaps their most difficult sequence in the current edition of the Brazilian Championship. There will be three clashes against other members of the G6 in the next four rounds.

The Alvinegros open this dispute with the most direct confrontation of these, against Fortaleza, on Saturday, from 5 pm (GMT). Four points behind Cearenses, the São Paulo team tries to win in order to permanently shorten the distance from the opponent.

After this clash, the team led by coach Sylvinho will have a four-day break until they face the leader Atlético-MG, in Mineirão, in a match scheduled for November 10th. Rocked, the opponent tries to get further away in the lead.

Two rounds later, the clash will be against the other team that is closer to the fight for the title: Flamengo. The match is scheduled for the 17th of November this month, at the Maracanã stadium.

After the victory against Chapecoense, coach Sylvinho was asked precisely about this difficulty in the sequence. The commander, however, chose to keep his attention only on the next opponent.

“We concentrate our forces on the next game, always. Championship is tough, difficult, balanced, we know. You can’t lose energy and strength trying to imagine the month, four games from now, whatever. Our forces now are against Fortaleza, game difficult. Our strengths are always from the next opponent,” he said.

Between the confrontations with the leaders, the team faces Cuiabá, on the 13th, at Neo Química Arena. After Flamengo, the current rival is Santos, in Itaquera, closing this sequence with a classic.

Check out the next Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 06 Nov,

sat, 5:00 pm Corinthians x Fortaleza brazilian Nov 10,

Wed 19:00 Atlético-MG x Corinthians brazilian 13 Nov,

sat, 9 pm Corinthians x Cuiabá brazilian 17 Nov,

Wed 9.30 pm Flamengo x Corinthians brazilian 21 Nov,

sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians x Santos brazilian

