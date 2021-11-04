Corinthians predicts R$ 10 million in gross income from tickets in the month and will use money to pay bills | corinthians

Owner of the second largest audience of the 2021 Brazilian Championship so far, by receiving 39,734 payers in the 1-0 victory over Chapecoense last Monday, Corinthians is currently celebrating the return of income from its games at Neo Química Arena to the club coffers. The audience was only surpassed by Atlético-MG x Grêmio, on Wednesday, at Mineirão.

In front of the Chap, gross income was R$2.2 million. With games against Fortaleza, on Saturday, Cuiabá, on the 13th, and Santos, on the 21st, the club calculates a gross income of approximately R$ 10 million just in tickets sold for the month of November. From this total, discounts with taxes and costs are taken from each departure.

Even so, the amount that will remain is seen as important for the most urgent bills, such as salary payments and/or lawsuits.

In the games against Bahia (10,470 paying) and Fluminense (11,892), the first two with only 30% of the capacity released, little new income was turned into resources, as many fans used the ticket credits purchased in 2020, in the period pre-pandemic.

More Corinthians news:

+ Timon can reach the shortest distance against Fortaleza

+ Piton returns to training and may be new on Saturday

1 of 2 Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense – Fans celebrate victory — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Corinthians 1 x 0 Chapecoense – Fans celebrate victory — Photo: Marcos Riboli

Unlike what happened between 2014 and 2020, Corinthians this time starts using the income from games in its cash flow.

Under the new agreement with Caixa Econômica Federal, not yet signed, but already announced, the next installment of the Arena’s financing will only be paid in November 2022. The club is negotiating, in fact, for payment to start only in 2023.

Due to the agreement still in the final stage of officialization, the financing will have only annual installments, being divided into 17 installments, with a maximum value of R$ 38 million per year.

The total value of Corinthians’ debt with Caixa is R$ 569 million. Of these, R$300 million will be deducted from Arena naming rights revenue over the next 20 years. Thus, R$ 269 million will remain, which will have to be paid by 2039.

It is worth remembering that the loan taken out by Timão in 2013 was R$400 million.

+ Read more news about Corinthians