Corinthians receives survey of Mexican club by Araos for US$ 3.5 million less than invested

Midfielder Ángelo Araos has returned to the interest of clubs abroad. This time, the player can leave Corinthians to go to Necaxa, in Mexico. The club had already tried to hire the athlete in 2019.

The interest was disclosed by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by My Timon. According to the information, Corinthians, which currently holds 100% of Araos’ rights, is interested in maintaining the percentage in order to increase the value of the athlete in Mexican football.

The Mexican club intends to invest US$ 1 million (approximately R$ 5.5 million reais at the current price) for the 24-year-old athlete. The low number is related to the athlete’s few appearances. In 2021, there were 24 matches, being 12 as a starter.

Araos arrived at Timão in 2018, costing US$ 4.5 million (about R$ 23.9 million according to the balance released by Corinthians in 2020). Of this amount, the Parque São Jorge club paid, according to the balance sheet, R$ 11.9 million. In this way, Corinthians would have a loss in relation to what was invested by the midfielder three years ago.

It is worth remembering that, in the last month of August, the My Timon reported the interest of a Portuguese club in the player. The deal had only two days to complete due to the European transfer window, but it ended up not moving forward.

Since joining Corinthians, Ángelo Araos has played 61 matches and scored one goal. His last appearance on the field was on September 12, in a 1-1 draw against Atlético-GO for the Campeonato Brasileiro. The midfielder’s contract with Timão is valid until July 31, 2023.

