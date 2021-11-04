Corinthians returns to training with an eye on Fortaleza and does collective work at CT

Corinthians trained this Wednesday afternoon with an eye on next Saturday’s game against Fortaleza. At CT Joaquim Grava, the cast from Alvinegro did a collective work.

As in the re-presentation on Monday, the athletes who were on the field for more than 45 minutes in front of Chapecoense stayed inside the CT with the physiotherapy team. Only defenders Gil and João Victor and midfielders Du Queiroz and Gabriel Pereira, who fit the previous situation, went to the pitch to participate in the warm-up, but returned to the gym.

With the rest of the squad, Sylvinho began work on Field 2. The Corinthians coach guided a group activity in a small space, demanding a lot of intensity in short games.

Full-back Lucas Piton, who is in the process of physical transition, participated in the day’s training. Even with the presence of the athlete, Reginaldo, from the Under-20, was once again among the professionals.

Corinthians returns to training on Thursday, in the morning, and ends its preparation on Friday. Timão faces Fortaleza at 5 pm on Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, with the presence of Fiel.

