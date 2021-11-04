Corinthians’ upcoming games in the Brazilian Championship; Timon has a difficult streak

After the victory in the last move of the match against Chapecoense, the Corinthians will have a tough streak ahead in the Brazilian championship. Sylvinho’s team will face three teams that continue in the G-6 of the competition.

Timão faces Fortaleza, on Saturday (6), at 5 pm, again at Neo Química Arena. The team from Ceará occupies fifth place on the leaderboard, with 48 points, four more than Alvinegro, who totals 44.

After this duel, Corinthians have four days of “rest” before facing the leader of the competition, Atlético-MG, in Mineirão. The Minas Gerais team continues to want to distance itself more and more in the first place and already get their hands on the Brazilian Campoenato title.

After the duel against the miners, Timão will face Cuiabá, and then there is a draw against Flamengo, at Maracanã. The Cariocas continue in search of the title along with Atlético-MG.

Corinthians’ upcoming games in the Brazilian Championship:

Saturday (6) – 17h

Corinthians x Fortaleza – Neo Química Arena

Wednesday – 7pm

Atlético-MG vs Corinthians – Mineirão

Saturday (13) – 9 pm

Corinthians x Cuiabá – Neo Química Arena

Wednesday (17) – 9:30 pm

Flamengo x Corinthians – Maracanã

Sunday (21) – 4pm

Corinthians x Santos – Neo Química Arena