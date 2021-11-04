Coritiba takes 17 thousand fans against Operário-PR and registers the largest audience of Série B | coritiba

The fans answered the call, and Coritiba had more than 17 thousand people in the triumph 3-1 against the Worker-PR , for the 33rd round of Series B. This is the biggest audience at Segundona since fans returned to the stadiums due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In all, 17,343 Coxa fans were at Couto Pereira to follow the 17th victory of Alviverde in the competition.

Paying Public : 16,886

: 16,886 Total Audience : 17,343

: 17,343 Income: BRL 451,065.00

This night’s confrontation from Paraná surpassed the mark of Sampaio Corrêa x Vasco, by the 29th round, on October 9th. At the time, 13,993 fans followed the game at Castelão.

The expectation of the direction was to have 12 thousand alviverdes in the match, but the crowd responded and surpassed it. To do this, the white-thigh board made a promotion for tonight’s game: each member could bring one person for free.

Since the Coritiba fans were released to return to the stadium, in the 26th round, in the game against Guarani, the largest audience had been 2,448 payers, in the victory against Sampaio Corrêa by 3-0, in the team’s last home game .

1 of 2 Coritiba x Operário-PR, in Couto Pereira — Photo: Disclosure/Coritiba Coritiba x Operário-PR, in Couto Pereira — Photo: Disclosure/Coritiba

With five games to go, Coritiba still faces Brasil de Pelotas and CSA in their domains, for rounds 36 and 37, respectively.

Leader with 61 points, the Coritiba back to the field against the Nautical on Saturday, at 4:15 pm, at Aflitos, for the 34th round of Série B.

Coritiba’s upcoming games